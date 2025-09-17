Was Robert Redford Married at the Time of His Death? Meet His Widow Sibylle Szaggars

Article continues below advertisement

Sibylle Szaggars Is a German Environmental Artist

Source: MEGA Robert Redford is survived by his wife, Sibylle Szaggars, and his four children.

Robert Redford's wife of 16 years, Sibylle Szaggars, is an artist. According to her website, the German multimedia environmental artist has been working for almost four decades "to create art that transcends words, languages, cultures and politics." "Szaggars Redford creates art in order to speak to a deeper universal consciousness that's connected to and dependent on the earth and its environments," it adds. Over the years, Szaggars has exhibited her artwork across Europe, Monaco, Japan, Singapore, Peru, Suriname and the U.S. In 2016, she became a recipient of the U.S. State Department's Art in Embassies Program for the U.S. Embassy in Paramaribo, Suriname. The actor's widow runs an Instagram page where she shares her work. The page also recently released a statement confirming the Avengers: Endgame actor's death, which read, "Good Morning: The Redford Family has asked Sibylle Szaggars Redford Fine Art to share the following statement with you, and they thank you for your friendship, love and support. Robert Redford passed away on September 16, 2025, at his home at Sundance in the mountains of Utah — the place he loved, surrounded by those he loved. He will be missed greatly. The family requests privacy."

Sibylle Szaggars and Robert Redford Co-Founded a Nonprofit

Source: MEGA Sibylle Szaggars and Robert Redford had a 20-year age gap.

In 2015, Szaggars and Redford co-founded the nonprofit, The Way of the Rain, which was "inspired by the annual monsoon rains that sustain life on the fragile landscape of the high - desert plateaus of the Southwest." The organization's website lists Szaggars as founder, president and artistic director and Redford as the vice president.

Sibylle Szaggars and Robert Redford Met in 1996

Source: MEGA Robert Redford was first married to Lola Van Wagenen.

Szaggars and Redford's love story began after their meeting in 1996 at the War Hunt actor's Sundance Mountain Resort, which he founded in 1969. At the time, the artist, who went to the area to ski, did not know much about Redford. "I knew of him. I had seen Jeremiah Johnson — one of my favorite films — and Barefoot in the Park," Szaggars said at a panel for the YoungArts Salon in 2014. When Redford invited her and a group of friends to dinner, she reportedly rented six or eight of his movies and watched 15 minutes "randomly" just in case he would mention them. Szaggars added, "I thought, 'What if he wants to talk about his movies?' I have no idea — that would be so embarrassing. I probably would have mixed everything. Of course, he did not talk about it so I was rescued and saved." Meanwhile, the Academy Award-winning director noted they had a "wonderful beginning of a relationship," explaining, "Because it began as two human beings meeting each other and finding a connection as two human beings, rather than being colored by success."

Robert Redford Confirmed Their Engagement in 2008

Source: MEGA Robert Redford and Sibylle Szaggars were married for 16 years.

After keeping their relationship private for years, Redford revealed he popped the question to Szaggars. "We are engaged and very happy with that. She is my fiancée and that says everything, doesn't it?" he revealed in a May 2008 interview with German magazine Bunte.

Sibylle Szaggars and Robert Redford Wed in 2009

Source: MEGA Robert Redford and Sibylle Szaggars remained married until his death.

In July 2009, Redford and Szaggars exchanged vows in front of 30 family members during a private ceremony at the Louise C. Jacob Hotel in Hamburg, Germany. "She's a very special person," Redford said of his wife during a sit-down with AARP Magazine. "She's younger than I am, and European, which I like, so that's a whole new life."

Sibylle Szaggars and Robert Redford Did Not Have Children of Their Own

Source: MEGA Robert Redford welcomed four children with his first wife.

While Redford and Szaggars did not welcome children of their own during their nearly two decades of marriage, the artist became a stepmom to his four kids from his previous marriage to his first wife, Lola Van Wagenen.

Sibylle Szaggars and Robert Redford Attended Events Together

Source: MEGA Sibylle Szaggars' social media page shared a statement after Robert Redford's death.