Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Put Divorce Rumors to Rest as They Quietly Visit Camp Pendleton in San Diego

In the docuseries Harry & Meghan, Harry talked about his deployment.

Harry shared that his decade in the army "gave me the lived experience that other members of my family wouldn't have had."

"Two tours in Afghanistan, flying Apache helicopters on a military base, means that you grow up pretty fast. Jeez, I went to war twice," he added.

"I'm watching my husband over there — you see how much joy it brings him to be back on a base, and he immediately goes back into military banter," Meghan proudly said in a clip of the couple meeting with soldiers.