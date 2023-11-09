OK Magazine
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Put Divorce Rumors to Rest as They Quietly Visit Camp Pendleton in San Diego

meghan markle prince harry put divorce rumors to rest
Nov. 9 2023, Published 4:56 p.m. ET

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been hit with relentless divorce rumors, but the couple subtly shut down the assertions while advocating for servicemen and women. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex traveled to Camp Pendleton in San Diego, Calif., on Wednesday, November 8.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry traveled to Camp Pendleton.

The Sussexes shared the gathering on their Archewell site.

"Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex spent the morning with veteran and active-duty service members and their loved-ones at Camp Pendleton in San Diego, California," their statement read.

"Part of their visit included time spent with Operation Bigs, a first-of-its-kind mentoring program for children of military families, including active-duty, veteran, and Gold Star families," the blurb continued.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry silently shut down divorce rumors.

In the docuseries Harry & Meghan, Harry talked about his deployment.

Harry shared that his decade in the army "gave me the lived experience that other members of my family wouldn't have had."

"Two tours in Afghanistan, flying Apache helicopters on a military base, means that you grow up pretty fast. Jeez, I went to war twice," he added.

"I'm watching my husband over there — you see how much joy it brings him to be back on a base, and he immediately goes back into military banter," Meghan proudly said in a clip of the couple meeting with soldiers.

Prince Harry dedicated his life to veteran advocacy work after his retirement.

OK! previously reported Harry wore his military medals on Monday, November 6, during a virtual appearance at the 17th Annual Stand Up for Heroes event.

“Due to the shockingly low representation of gingers last year, and out of respect for my fellow endangered species, here I am, reporting for duty,” Harry quipped. “As someone who never gets scrutinized, I haven’t even had to prepare much.”

Prince Harry sported his military medals during a virtual appearance.

Shortly after showcasing his sense of humor, Harry quickly brought the crowd's attention to the beliefs he developed during his time in the armed forces.

“I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again, service is what happens in the quiet and the chaos,” he stated. “And whether we are wearing the uniform or not, we must continue to uphold the values we learned side by side on the base, on the drill square and on the battlefield.”

"Values of service, values of honor and integrity and values of togetherness and solidarity," he concluded.

After retiring, Harry created the Invictus Games to help injured troopers heal through sports.

"The Invictus Games Foundation offers a recovery pathway for international wounded, injured and sick servicemen and women (WIS)," the Invictus Games about page stated. "We collaborate to provide opportunities for post-traumatic growth: enabling those involved to reclaim their purpose, identity and future, beyond injury."

