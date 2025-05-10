Towel-Clad Victoria Beckham Brushes Off Family Drama With Sultry Photo: 'Happy Weekend'
Victoria Beckham brushed off the ongoing drama between her family by sharing a snapshot of herself getting glammed up.
Beckham took to her Instagram Story on Saturday, May 10, to wish her 32.9 million followers a “Happy Weekend” as her hairdresser styled her hair with rollers and a flatiron.
The Spice Girls entertainer appeared unbothered as she sat in front of a mirror in a large white robe, despite her eldest son, Brooklyn Beckham, being noticeably absent from recent family gatherings.
Cruz Beckham Denies Brother Brooklyn Dated Kim Turnbull
Brooklyn and his wife, Nicola Peltz, are rumored to be feuding with the entire Beckham family over Brooklyn’s former relationship with Romeo Beckham’s girlfriend, Kim Turnbull.
Brooklyn and Kim allegedly dated when they were teens in 2016 — however, the youngest Beckham son, Cruz Beckham, shut the speculation down in a now-deleted Instagram comment under a photo of Romeo and Kim.
“It’s appropriate to date your brother’s ex, too? Cool,” wrote a user, to which Cruz responded, “Brooklyn and Kim never dated.”
Victoria Beckham Living Her 'Worst Nightmare' Amid Family Feud
The feud between Brooklyn and his family has reportedly left matriarch Victoria devastated as she navigates how to mend her “worst nightmare.”
“The thought of any of her children falling out gives her sleepless nights,” an insider revealed to a news outlet. “It’s been difficult with Brooklyn since he met Nicola, and there’s no denying that there was a family fallout over their wedding.”
“But Victoria and David have worked hard to get things back on track, so this is a real blow,” the source noted.
Brooklyn was most recently absent from 50th birthday celebrations for his father, David Beckham, during the week of May 2.
Victoria threw her husband of 25 years several star-studded parties for his milestone birthday, including a gathering at their home in the Cotswolds, followed by a 24-hour trip to his favorite vineyard in France, topped off by a ritzy party in London with plenty of celeb friends.
Victoria and David Beckham 'Want Their Son Back'
Though the Beckham rift is centered around Brooklyn, a source claimed his parents want their son to know it has nothing to do with him, and all they “want is their son back, and they will be there to welcome him any time.”
“It’s a terribly sad situation, and it’s been going on for a long time,” the insider elaborated. “They adore Brooklyn; their children are everything to them, but Brooklyn isn’t talking to them. He isn’t talking to the family, and David and Victoria are heartbroken.”