Towel-Clad Victoria Beckham Brushes Off Family Drama With Sultry Photo: 'Happy Weekend'

Victoria Beckham brushed off the ongoing drama between her family by sharing a snapshot of herself getting glammed up.

Beckham took to her Instagram Story on Saturday, May 10, to wish her 32.9 million followers a “Happy Weekend” as her hairdresser styled her hair with rollers and a flatiron.

The Spice Girls entertainer appeared unbothered as she sat in front of a mirror in a large white robe, despite her eldest son, Brooklyn Beckham, being noticeably absent from recent family gatherings.