Ron DeSantis Declares Florida 'Will Not Assist In An Extradition' After Grand Jury Votes To Indict Donald Trump: 'It Is Un-American'
Governor Ron DeSantis declared the state of Florida will not cooperate if asked to turn over Donald Trump after a grand jury voted to indict the disgraced ex-prez in connection with an alleged "hush money" payment to adult film star Stormy Daniels.
"The weaponization of the legal system to advance a political agenda turns the rule of law on its head," DeSantis tweeted on Thursday, March 30. "It is un-American." "The Soros-backed Manhattan District Attorney has consistently bent the law to downgrade felonies and to excuse criminal misconduct," he continued. "Yet, now he is stretching the law to target a political opponent."
"Florida will not assist in an extradition request given the questionable circumstances at issue with this Soros-backed Manhattan prosecutor and his political agenda," he concluded.
As OK! previously reported, on Thursday, March 30, it was announced a grand jury had voted to indict the embattled politician.
However, shortly after the news hit headlines, the 76-year-old took to his Truth Social platform and slammed the decision, calling it "Political Persecution and Election interference at the highest level in history."
"From the time I came down the golden escalator at Trump Tower, and even before I was sworn in as your President of the United States, the Radical Left Democrats — the enemy of the hard-working men and women of this Country — have been engaged in a Witch-Hunt to destroy the Make America Great Again movement," the statement read. "You remember it just like I do: Russia, Russia, Russia; the Mueller Hoax; Impeachment Hoax 2; the illegal and unconstitutional Mar-a-Lago raid; and now this."
"I believe this Witch-Hunt will backfire massively on Joe Biden," he continued. "The American people will realized exactly what the Radical Left Democrats are doing here. Everyone can see it."
"So our Movement, and our Party — united and strong — will first defeat Alvin Bragg, and then we will defeat Joe Biden, and we are going to throw every last one of these Crooked Democrats out of office so we can MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!"
Trump's son, Eric, also spoke out about the indictment on social media, writing: "This is third world prosecutorial misconduct. It is the opportunistic targeting of a political opponent in a campaign year."
The Manhattan DA's office is expected to contact Trump's lawyers in the near future to discuss his surrender.