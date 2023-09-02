Major Snub! Ron Desantis Not Meeting With President Joe Biden as He Tours Hurricane Idalia Damage in Florida
Ron DeSantis made it clear he will not be meeting with President Joe Biden during his trip to Florida.
Ahead of the commander-in-chief's visit to tour the damage caused by Hurricane Idalia on Saturday, September 2, the right-wing governor's office put out a statement clarifying DeSantis' opposition to Biden coming to the Sunshine State.
"We don’t have any plans for the governor to meet with the president," the Republican's spokesperson, Jeremy Redfern, explained. "In these rural communities, and so soon after impact, the security preparations alone that would go into setting up such a meeting would shut down ongoing recovery efforts."
The 2024 presidential hopeful's bold move of not greeting Biden upon his arrival is a clear slap in the face to bipartisanship, according to Florida Democratic party chair Nikki Fried.
"By refusing to meet with President Biden, he's proving again what we've known for years – Ron will always put politics over people," she shared on social media.
DeSantis has not shied away from trash-talking the 46th President while trying to gain voters for the upcoming election.
"Our country is in decline. This decline is not inevitable, it's a choice," he said during the Republican debate. "We need to send Joe Biden back to his basement and reverse American decline. We must reverse Bidenomics so that middle-class families have a chance to succeed again."
The head of Florida also took aim at the Democratic leader's son, Hunter Biden, and his battle with drug addiction. "We cannot succeed as a country if you are working hard and you can't afford groceries, a car or a new home while Hunter Biden can make hundreds of thousands of dollars on lousy paintings," he claimed.
"You know, the good thing about us is, you know, my kids are six, five and three," DeSantis told the crowd, pointing to his children Madison, Mason and Mamie. "So, they ain't going to be bringing any cocaine into the White House when I'm president."
