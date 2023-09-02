Major Snub! Ron Desantis Not Meeting With President Joe Biden as He Tours Hurricane Idalia Damage in Florida

"We don’t have any plans for the governor to meet with the president," the Republican's spokesperson, Jeremy Redfern, explained. "In these rural communities, and so soon after impact, the security preparations alone that would go into setting up such a meeting would shut down ongoing recovery efforts."

The 2024 presidential hopeful's bold move of not greeting Biden upon his arrival is a clear slap in the face to bipartisanship, according to Florida Democratic party chair Nikki Fried.

"By refusing to meet with President Biden, he's proving again what we've known for years – Ron will always put politics over people," she shared on social media.