Pro-Gun Ron DeSantis Slammed After Tactless Speech at Vigil for Florida Shooting Victims: 'He Should Be Booed Everywhere'

"The fact of the matter is, you know, you had a major league scumbag come from Clay County up here, and what he did, what he did is totally unacceptable in the state of Florida," DeSantis said on Sunday night, August 27.

"We are not going to let people be targeted based on their race," he continued. "We are going to stand up and we are going to do what we need to do to make sure that evil does not triumph in the state of Florida."

Throughout the speech, some of the people watching shouted out sentiments like, "you're not welcome here" and "your policies caused this!"