Ron DeSantis Refuses to Answer If He'll Support Donald Trump in 2024

As OK! previously reported, the two have been going at it for quite some time.

While chatting with Bret Baier, Trump shared why he doesn't like DeSantis, 44.

"I got him elected," Trump replied. "And I thought it was very disloyal when he said ‘Yes, I’d run.’ I got him past two races."

"I’m a big loyalist," Trump continued. "Some people right here in this room tell me ‘sir don’t worry about loyalty, it doesn’t mean anything in politics.’ I said, to me it does. I got the guy elected."