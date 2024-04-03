Ronda Rousey Cryptically Addresses Janel Grant's Allegations Against Vince McMahon: 'There's Definitely a Lot More Skeletons in That Closet'

Rousey told NewsNation's Brian Entin that more will probably come out about McMahon if he continues to miss N.D.A. payments.

"I just know Janel Grant only came forward because Vince McMahon didn’t pay out the full hush money payment," Rousey told Enton. "It was like 3 million dollars that she was promised for signing an N.D.A. or whatever, buying her silence and the only reason it got discovered was that he paid her off one million dollars with the company’s money and it wasn’t even his money."

"And then they discovered 17 million dollars of other hush money payments that he paid to other women who aren’t gonna say anything because, you know, they got paid and they signed not to do so," she continued. "There’s definitely a lot more skeletons in that closet, but I don’t know if we’re gonna hear about anymore unless Vince misses some more payments or uses some more company money to pay off these women."