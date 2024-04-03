OK Magazine
Ronda Rousey Cryptically Addresses Janel Grant's Allegations Against Vince McMahon: 'There's Definitely a Lot More Skeletons in That Closet'

Source: mega
By:

Apr. 3 2024, Published 5:13 p.m. ET

WWE superstar Ronda Rousey addressed the ongoing allegations against Vince McMahon and the wrestling network, shedding light on the controversy surrounding Janel Grant’s s-- trafficking lawsuit.

Grant's lawsuit against McMahon and WWE revolves around a promised payment of $3 million in exchange for signing an N.D.A. However, only $1 million was paid, alarming authorities about potential misappropriation of funds.

Source: mega

Ronda Rousey called out Vince McMahon.

Rousey told NewsNation's Brian Entin that more will probably come out about McMahon if he continues to miss N.D.A. payments.

"I just know Janel Grant only came forward because Vince McMahon didn’t pay out the full hush money payment," Rousey told Enton. "It was like 3 million dollars that she was promised for signing an N.D.A. or whatever, buying her silence and the only reason it got discovered was that he paid her off one million dollars with the company’s money and it wasn’t even his money."

"And then they discovered 17 million dollars of other hush money payments that he paid to other women who aren’t gonna say anything because, you know, they got paid and they signed not to do so," she continued. "There’s definitely a lot more skeletons in that closet, but I don’t know if we’re gonna hear about anymore unless Vince misses some more payments or uses some more company money to pay off these women."

Source: mega

'The truth should be told,' Ronda Rousey said during the interview with NewsNation this week.

Dr. J. Martha Hart, the widow of the late wrestler Owen Hart, who died performing a stunt for WWE during a pay-per-view event, said she wasn't "surprised" by the allegations against McMahon.

“I was not surprised when I heard there was yet another lawsuit,” Hart said during an appearance on Banfield. “Over the years, the WWE has had many lawsuits, and they’ve had a lot of bad press.”

“It is absolutely horrific. … The level of wickedness that’s described is beyond the pale in that complaint, and anyone with a shred of humanity would find the indignant acts just incomprehensible,” Hart added.

Source: mega

Ronda Rousey spoke out about the allegations during a bombshell interview with NewsNation on Tuesday, April 2.

Additionally, Rousey disclosed an incident involving current WWE talent Drew Gulak, accusing him of inappropriate behavior backstage.

While standing there with several other WWE employees, Rousey accused Gulak, who the female wrestler said she "barely knew" as an acquaintance, walked up and grabbed the string of her sweatpants.

“Nobody around me acted as if it was abnormal,” she told the reporter. “All the guys around me were like, ‘This is just part of the day.'”

Source: mega

Ronda Rousey admitted that she was never victimized by Vince McMahon.

Rousey said she confronted Gulak, telling him, "If he ever did something like that" to her or another woman again, “We’re going to have a problem.”

Gulak allegedly thanked her for calling him out and apologized, but the experience still put a "sour taste in her mouth."

“I’m like, ‘If this guy is coming up to me and doing this kind of stuff to me, while there’s other people around, what’s happening to other girls when they’re not in a hallway?’” she explained.

