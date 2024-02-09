Kevin Hart's Ex-Assistant Fires Back at Comedian's Defamation Lawsuit, Challenges 'Illegal' NDA

Shakes, who worked for the Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle actor from August 2017 until October 2020, demanded the dismissal of Hart's lawsuit, insisting the funny man failed to specifically explain which statements from Shakes' interview were defamatory.

She further argued the case be thrown out since "the statements challenged as false and defamatory, to the extent they can be determined, are substantially true," according to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com.