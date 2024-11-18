Rory McIlroy All Smiles Alongside Wife and Daughter at Golf Tournament in Dubai 6 Months After Calling Off His Divorce
Rory McIlroy had his family's support during his recent victory — six months after calling off his divorce from his wife, Erica Stoll.
On Saturday, November 16, McIlroy claimed the title at the DP World Tour Championship and Race to Dubai, and he celebrated his win by sharing heartwarming family photos with his wife and their daughter, Poppy, following the couple's recent reconciliation.
The family-of-three posed together, with McIlroy proudly flaunting his trophy on the side.
Fans quickly filled the comments section with uplifting messages.
“OMG Poppy, look at her. She's growing up so fast tho!! 🎀🥰✨Anyway, congrats Rors!!” one fan wrote, while another chimed in, “❤️🙌 ⛳️ Fantastic way to close out the championship Rory! Congratulations on the both wins and your beautiful family! 🥰.”
“Great decision to choose your family back together. I respect you a whole lot with that choice Rors. GOD bless you and your family,” a third noted.
As OK! previously reported, the Northern Irish pro golfer decided to not divorce his 36-year-old wife about a month after filing the paperwork to end their marriage. McIlroy asked his lawyer to have the divorce case dismissed after he and Stoll decided to give their marriage a second chance.
“They’re simply better together,” an insider said of McIlroy and his wife, whom he met at the Ryder Cup more than a decade ago.
In another photo in the Instagram carousel, Poppy and her mother held up six fingers, symbolizing McIlroy’s sixth Race to Dubai title. McIlroy's victory earned him $5 million — $3 million from the tournament prize fund and a $2 million bonus for winning the Race to Dubai.
During his post-victory interview, McIlroy became emotional as he reflected on the experience.
“I think what I’ve learned is it doesn’t have to be important for everyone else,” McIlroy said. “What I did today is very meaningful for me personally. I would think from an outside perspective, it mightn’t be that meaningful if people are just looking from the outside, in terms of other things that I’ve achieved in the game and things that I didn’t achieve this year. But just because it maybe isn’t as important to them doesn’t mean that it shouldn’t be as important to me.”
McIlroy also spoke about his accomplishments while acknowledging the challenges he's faced this year.
“Look, yeah, I know how people are going to view my year and I view my year similarly,” he said. “But at the same time, I still have to remember I won four times and I won a second Race to Dubai."
“I accumulated a lot of big finishes and big performances, and the two guys that had better years than me have had career years. Xander [Schauffele] won two majors, and Scottie [Scheffler] has won a Players and a Masters and an Olympic Gold Medal. They are the only two guys this year that I think that have had better years than me.”
