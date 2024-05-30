Famous Golfer Rory McIlroy Says Grayson Murray's Sudden Passing 'Puts Everything in Perspective': 'It's Incredibly Sad'

“It’s incredibly sad, first and foremost, and I think we’re all thinking of Grayson’s family and hoping that they’re doing OK and getting through this incredibly tough period,” he said of the 30-year-old, who committed suicide on Saturday, May 25.

McIlroy — who recently split from wife Erica Stoll ­— continued: “It’s a cliche, but it puts everything in perspective. At the end of the day, golf is golf and, yeah, we play it for a living, but it pales in comparison to the things that actually matter in life. I’ve had to realize that at times and I’m still sort of working my way through that in terms of not making golf the be-all and end-all for me. But I think it slaps you in the face when something like that happens.”