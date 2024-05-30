Famous Golfer Rory McIlroy Says Grayson Murray's Sudden Passing 'Puts Everything in Perspective': 'It's Incredibly Sad'
Majors winner Rory McIlroy posted about the tragic death of Grayson Murray less than a week after his passing.
The golf star, who will be participating in the RBC Canadian Open, shared a candid message with the media on Wednesday, May 29.
“It’s incredibly sad, first and foremost, and I think we’re all thinking of Grayson’s family and hoping that they’re doing OK and getting through this incredibly tough period,” he said of the 30-year-old, who committed suicide on Saturday, May 25.
McIlroy — who recently split from wife Erica Stoll — continued: “It’s a cliche, but it puts everything in perspective. At the end of the day, golf is golf and, yeah, we play it for a living, but it pales in comparison to the things that actually matter in life. I’ve had to realize that at times and I’m still sort of working my way through that in terms of not making golf the be-all and end-all for me. But I think it slaps you in the face when something like that happens.”
“It’s incredibly sad…we’re still human beings and we’re vulnerable and we’re fragile, and I think if there’s a lesson for anyone out there it’s just to be kinder to each other,” concluded McIlroy, who is one of three players to win four majors by the age of 25.
As OK! previously reported, Murray’s death was announced after he suddenly withdrew from the Colonial Country Club tournament, citing illness.
On May 26, Grayson’s parents, Eric and Terry Murray, released an emotional social media statement about his passing.
“We have spent the last 24 hours trying to come to terms with the fact that our son is gone. It’s surreal that we not only have to admit it to ourselves, but that we also have to acknowledge it to the world. It’s a nightmare,” they began.
“We have so many questions that have no answers. But one. Was Grayson loved? The answer is yes. By us, his brother Cameron, his sister Erica, all of his extended family, by his friends, by his fellow players and — it seems‚ by many of you who are reading this. He was loved and he will be missed,” the parents continued.
"We would like to thank the PGA Tour and the entire world of golf for the outpouring of support. Life wasn’t always easy for Grayson, and although he took his own life, we know he rests peacefully now," they added. "Please respect out privacy as we work through this incredible tragedy, and please honor Grayson by being kind to one another. If that becomes his legacy, we could ask for nothing else. Thank you.”
Daily Mail has since reported Grayson died of suspected carbon monoxide poisoning in his home.
If you or someone you know is struggling or in crisis, help is available. Call or text 988 or chat at 988lifeline.org