Rory McIlroy Had Prenup in Place Before Ending 'Irretrievably Broken' Marriage to Erica Stoll, Requests Split Custody of Toddler
New details have been revealed regarding Rory McIlroy's shocking divorce filing earlier this week.
Documents submitted by the professional golfer on Monday, May 13, cited his marriage to Erica Stoll as "irretrievably broken" seven years after tying the knot at Ashford Castle in Ireland in 2017, according to court papers obtained by OK!.
McIlroy's filing came less than 24 hours after he won the Wells Fargo Championship and just days before his participation in the PGA Championship.
The petition noted a prenuptial agreement was in place before the separated spouses said "I do” and requested the exes receive split custody of their 3-year-old daughter, Poppy.
"A parenting plan should be established, on both a temporary and final basis, which addresses all parenting issues and contains a timesharing schedule providing for frequent and continuing contact with both parties," the divorce documents stated, adding: "It is in the best interest of the minor child to have equal timesharing with each parent."
As for child support, the legal filing noted: "Both parties have the ability to provide for the support of the minor child and they should both be required to contribute to the support of the minor child in accordance with § 61.30 of the Florida Statutes."
"The Court should establish child support in accordance with the Florida Child Support Guidelines, including consideration of health insurance for the minor child," the request continued.
In a statement to the Irish Independent, McIlroy's team expressed "Rory’s desire to ensure this difficult time is as respectful and amicable as possible."
McIlroy has yet to publicly address his decision to divorce Stoll, though he is set to speak to the media at Valhalla on Wednesday, May 15, ahead of the PGA Championship.
The 35-year-old — known as one of the best golfers in the world — started dating Stoll in 2014, the same year he broke off his engagement to retired tennis star Caroline Wozniack.
At the time of his split from Wozniacki, McIlroy claimed in a public statement that he "wasn’t ready for all that marriage entails."
As OK! previously reported, McIlroy first met Stoll at the Ryder Cup in 2012, when the golfer's estranged wife worked as a PGA transport official.
"Erica that week was always the one that was checking us in and out. She was there at transportation, so she was always in the car park over there (by the clubhouse)," McIlroy shared in a 2019 interview.
"But yeah, it’s still cool to look around and think about that week, and obviously everything that’s happened since then. It’s pretty cool," he reflected two years into his and Stoll's now-broken marriage.