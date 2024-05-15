Rory McIlroy Had Prenup in Place Before Ending 'Irretrievably Broken' Marriage to Erica Stoll, Requests Split Custody of Toddler

"A parenting plan should be established, on both a temporary and final basis, which addresses all parenting issues and contains a timesharing schedule providing for frequent and continuing contact with both parties," the divorce documents stated, adding: "It is in the best interest of the minor child to have equal timesharing with each parent."

As for child support, the legal filing noted: "Both parties have the ability to provide for the support of the minor child and they should both be required to contribute to the support of the minor child in accordance with § 61.30 of the Florida Statutes."