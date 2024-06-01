Rory McIlroy's Broken Marriage to Erica Stoll Is 'All His Fault' as He Was 'a Hard Person' to Be With
Rory McIlroy isn't getting a mulligan in his seven-year marriage to Erica Stoll.
The professional golf star filed for divorce from his now-estranged wife on Monday, May 13, and a source recently claimed he's the one to blame for his marital demise.
"Apparently it was all his fault," an insider recently spilled to a news publication of McIlroy, 35, revealing the championship-winning golfer was "a hard person to be married to."
"Erica was lonely in the marriage, and she eventually reached a breaking point," the confidante confessed, though it doesn't appear to be his busy sports schedule that caused the rift in their romance.
Shortly after filing for divorce from Stoll, 36, rumors spread rampantly about a potential affair between McIlroy and CBS sports journalist Amanda Balionis, 38, who has been married to former NFL quarterback Bryn Renner, 34, since 2022.
In recent weeks, Balionis has been spotted without her wedding ring and even removed the last name Renner from her handle on X (formerly known as Twitter).
"Rory and Amanda only added fuel to the fire," the source admitted of the suspicious timeline, alleging things exploded after "they got flirty during a recent interview."
A second source recently emphasized to another news publication how the legendary athlete was "a hard person to be married to," and while Stoll "knew what she was getting into with his profession, once they had [daughter] Poppy, things really changed and she had a new perspective."
- Famous Golfer Rory McIlroy Says Grayson Murray's Sudden Passing 'Puts Everything in Perspective': 'It's Incredibly Sad'
- Rory McIlroy Had Prenup in Place Before Ending 'Irretrievably Broken' Marriage to Erica Stoll, Requests Split Custody of Toddler
- Rory McIlroy Files for Divorce From Erica Stoll Ahead of PGA Championship
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
"Erica was usually absent for most of his tournaments and was really focused on Poppy," the insider explained of the separated spouses' 3-year-old daughter.
Upon filing for divorce, McIlroy requested he and Stoll — whom he first started dating in 2014 — receive joint custody of their toddler and cited a prenup the pair had in place before saying "I do" in 2017.
"A parenting plan should be established, on both a temporary and final basis, which addresses all parenting issues and contains a timesharing schedule providing for frequent and continuing contact with both parties," divorce documents previously obtained by OK! revealed.
"It is in the best interest of the minor child to have equal timesharing with each parent," declared the petition, which labeled the duo's marriage as "irretrievably broken"
The legal papers additionally noted both McIlroy and Stoll "have the ability to provide for the support of the minor child" and should therefore "both be required to contribute" financially.
In Touch spoke to the first source about McIlroy and Stoll's broken marriage, while Us Weekly spoke to a second insider about the mom-of-one focusing on her daughter.