Rose McGowan Admits She 'Can't Stop Crying' as She Mourns 'Charmed' Costar Shannen Doherty: 'This Woman Fought to Live'
Rose McGowan gave an emotional send-off to Shannen Doherty.
The Scream actress, 50, took to her Instagram comments on Sunday, July 14, to reveal how she's been handling the death of her Charmed costar after she lost her battle with cancer at age 53.
"I can’t stop crying," she replied to a message from a fan. "A world without Shannen Doherty is inconceivable."
McGowan later shared a clip filled with behind-the-scenes snaps of herself with Doherty while working together on the hit WB show. "Shannen Doherty had the heart of a lion. Passion for craft is often mislabeled as trouble. Shannen was passion," the Jawbreaker alum added below the post. "I met her in the 90s [sic] and was awed. Getting to really know her later in life, a beautiful gift. This woman fought to live."
"Shannen’s great love for directing, for acting, [Charmed co-star] Holly [Marie Combs], her friends, her parents, dog and her beloved fans was legendary," the Planet Terror actress continued of Doherty. "Our lives had been intertwined in a unique way."
"May angels and God carry her to the holy kingdom where she is healthy, young and wild forever," she added. "Rest now warrior, we will never forget you dear sister 🎭."
As OK! previously reported, the Beverly Hills, 90210 actress' publicist confirmed she had passed away on Saturday, July 13, after first being diagnosed with the illness in 2015. "It is with a heavy heart that I confirm the passing of actress Shannen Doherty. On Saturday, July 13, she lost her battle with cancer after many years of fighting the disease," Leslie Sloane said in a statement.
"The devoted daughter, sister, aunt and friend was surrounded by her loved ones as well as her dog, Bowie. The family asks for their privacy at this time so they can grieve in peace," the message concluded.
In the wake of Doherty's death, Alyssa Milano, who didn't always have the best dynamic with the late star, also released a statement about her former castmate. “It’s no secret that Shannen and I had a complicated relationship, but at its core was someone I deeply respected and was in awe of,” she said of Doherty. “She was a talented actress, beloved by many and the world is less without her. My condolences to all who loved her.”
In her final interview before her passing, the brunette beauty seemed optimistic about her future. “I got to say, there is some positivity there. And the positivity is that because my molecular structure of my cancer cells changed recently, it means there’s a lot more protocols for me to try," Doherty said.