Rose McGowan Admits She 'Can't Stop Crying' as She Mourns 'Charmed' Costar Shannen Doherty: 'This Woman Fought to Live'

In the wake of Doherty's death, Alyssa Milano, who didn't always have the best dynamic with the late star, also released a statement about her former castmate. “It’s no secret that Shannen and I had a complicated relationship, but at its core was someone I deeply respected and was in awe of,” she said of Doherty. “She was a talented actress, beloved by many and the world is less without her. My condolences to all who loved her.”

In her final interview before her passing, the brunette beauty seemed optimistic about her future. “I got to say, there is some positivity there. And the positivity is that because my molecular structure of my cancer cells changed recently, it means there’s a lot more protocols for me to try," Doherty said.