or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Rosie O'Donnell
OK LogoNEWS

Rosie O'Donnell's Daughter Arrested for the Third Time in Three Months While Out on Bail

Split photo of Rosie and Chelsea O'Donnell.
Source: mega;OCONTO COUNTY SHERIFFS OFFICE

Chelsea O'Donnell was arrested on November 18.

By:

Dec. 3 2024, Published 1:03 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Rosie O'Donnell's daughter Chelsea was taken into police custody less than a week after she was released from jail on a $4,000 bond last month.

On November 18, local officers in Niagara, Wisconsin, pulled over a car Chelsea had been a passenger in due to a loud exhaust. After Chelsea provided her information and they discovered she was out on bail, the car was sniffed by a K9, which alerted on the vehicle.

Article continues below advertisement
rosie odonnell daughter chelsea arrested
Source: OCONTO COUNTY SHERIFFS OFFICE

Chelsea O'Donnell was also arrested once in September and again in October.

Article continues below advertisement

Court documents revealed the police then conducted a search and found Nalaxone in the trunk. Chelsea also gave them a "clear smoking device" that she took out of her bra. The object later tested positive for methamphetamine.

Once she was taken to Marinette County Jail, she was searched again and authorities discovered she'd hidden a prescription pill bottle on her person which contained a "crystal-like substance, a clear bag of hydrocodone, eight loose hydrocodone pills, 16 lamotrigine pills plus one whole and three halves of Alprazolam pills," per the court filing obtained by an outlet.

Article continues below advertisement

Chelsea was charged with two felony counts of possession of methamphetamine, one felony count of possession of narcotic drugs, as well as two separate misdemeanors for resisting an officer and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Her next court date is scheduled for December 12.

Article continues below advertisement
is rosie odonnell ready new romance amy hauer split
Source: MEGA

Rosie O'Donnell adopted Chelsea in 1997.

MORE ON:
Rosie O'Donnell

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

This is the third time Chelsea has been arrested in a span of three months. As OK! previously reported, she was first taken into police custody on September 10 after officers discovered a "used meth pipe and a gem bag with meth in it" and hypodermic needles at her home after being called out to investigate an alleged domestic dispute.

The police reported stated "some of the needles were used and had dried blood in them."

One month later, she was arrested again on charges of possession of methamphetamine, possession of narcotic drugs, resisting or obstructing an officer, possession of drug paraphernalia and bail jumping.

Article continues below advertisement
is rosie odonnell ready new romance amy hauer split
Source: MEGA

Rosie O'Donnell chose not to bail her daughter out of jail in October.

Article continues below advertisement

After spending several weeks behind bars, on November 12, the court released the mother-of-four on bail under the terms that she must maintain "absolute sobriety" while she awaited her next court appearance.

"Defendant shall not possess/consume alcoholic beverages. Defendant shall not possess/consume any illegal drugs, drug paraphernalia/controlled substances without a valid prescription," the court documents explained. "Defendant shall immediately report to the Sheriff’s Department for fingerprinting and photographing."

Us Weekly reported the details of Chelsea's arrest.

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2024 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.