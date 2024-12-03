Rosie O'Donnell's Daughter Arrested for the Third Time in Three Months While Out on Bail

Rosie O'Donnell's daughter Chelsea was taken into police custody less than a week after she was released from jail on a $4,000 bond last month.

On November 18, local officers in Niagara, Wisconsin, pulled over a car Chelsea had been a passenger in due to a loud exhaust. After Chelsea provided her information and they discovered she was out on bail, the car was sniffed by a K9, which alerted on the vehicle.