Rosie O'Donnell's Daughter Arrested for the Third Time in Three Months While Out on Bail
Rosie O'Donnell's daughter Chelsea was taken into police custody less than a week after she was released from jail on a $4,000 bond last month.
On November 18, local officers in Niagara, Wisconsin, pulled over a car Chelsea had been a passenger in due to a loud exhaust. After Chelsea provided her information and they discovered she was out on bail, the car was sniffed by a K9, which alerted on the vehicle.
Court documents revealed the police then conducted a search and found Nalaxone in the trunk. Chelsea also gave them a "clear smoking device" that she took out of her bra. The object later tested positive for methamphetamine.
Once she was taken to Marinette County Jail, she was searched again and authorities discovered she'd hidden a prescription pill bottle on her person which contained a "crystal-like substance, a clear bag of hydrocodone, eight loose hydrocodone pills, 16 lamotrigine pills plus one whole and three halves of Alprazolam pills," per the court filing obtained by an outlet.
Chelsea was charged with two felony counts of possession of methamphetamine, one felony count of possession of narcotic drugs, as well as two separate misdemeanors for resisting an officer and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Her next court date is scheduled for December 12.
This is the third time Chelsea has been arrested in a span of three months. As OK! previously reported, she was first taken into police custody on September 10 after officers discovered a "used meth pipe and a gem bag with meth in it" and hypodermic needles at her home after being called out to investigate an alleged domestic dispute.
The police reported stated "some of the needles were used and had dried blood in them."
One month later, she was arrested again on charges of possession of methamphetamine, possession of narcotic drugs, resisting or obstructing an officer, possession of drug paraphernalia and bail jumping.
After spending several weeks behind bars, on November 12, the court released the mother-of-four on bail under the terms that she must maintain "absolute sobriety" while she awaited her next court appearance.
"Defendant shall not possess/consume alcoholic beverages. Defendant shall not possess/consume any illegal drugs, drug paraphernalia/controlled substances without a valid prescription," the court documents explained. "Defendant shall immediately report to the Sheriff’s Department for fingerprinting and photographing."
