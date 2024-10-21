Rosie O'Donnell's Daughter Chelsea Still in Police Custody 10 Days After Second Drug Arrest in 2 Months
Chelsea O'Donnell has been in jail for nearly two weeks since she was arrested on October 11 on drug possession charges.
The 27-year-old daughter of television personality Rosie O'Donnell was booked for possession of methamphetamine, possession of narcotic drugs, misdemeanor counts of resisting or obstructing an officer, possession of drug paraphernalia and bail jumping.
According to the Oconto County Sheriff’s Office, Chelsea is currently in police custody despite the judge setting her bond for $5,000 on October 14. She has reportedly not been able to come up with the money so she can be released.
This is Chelsea's second arrest in two months. The first occurred on September 10, when authorities were called to her Wisconsin home. Once they arrived, they claimed they heard her arguing with someone on a phone. She said she had been in a fight with her boyfriend, Jacob Nelund, with whom she shares an 11-month-old son.
Upon searching the home, police officers discovered drug paraphernalia, poor living conditions for the baby, and noted both Jacob and Chelsea had "dilated" pupils.
"The inside of the home was disgusting; throughout the house I saw rotten food, dirty moldy dishes, milk that stunk so bad it almost made me puke, dirty diapers, used female hygiene products, unclean underwear with feces and blood stains and used razor blades on the floor," the report read.
One of the deputies also found a "used meth pipe and a gem bag with meth in it" in Chelsea and Jacob's bedroom, as well as a number of hypodermic needles.
"Some of the needles were used and had dried blood in them. I know that drug users commonly use [needles] like this to shoot meth into their arms or ‘bang out,'" the report said.
She was later charged with four felony counts of maintaining a drug trafficking place, child neglect, possession of methamphetamine and possession of THC.
On Saturday, October 19, Rosie took to her Instagram to acknowledge the ongoing legal troubles and share a picture of her daughter from a "better time" in her life.
"Chelsea is in the news today ... sadly this is not new for our family," she captioned the photo of the 27-year-old cradling a newborn. "Chelsea has struggled with drug addiction for a decade — We r all hopeful she will find her way out of this deadly disease #💔 #love #alanon 10.19.24."
In Touch reported Chelsea was still behind bars and shared details of the police reports.