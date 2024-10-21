Rosie O'Donnell's Daughter Chelsea Still in Police Custody 10 Days After Second Drug Arrest in 2 Months

According to the Oconto County Sheriff’s Office, Chelsea is currently in police custody despite the judge setting her bond for $5,000 on October 14. She has reportedly not been able to come up with the money so she can be released.

This is Chelsea's second arrest in two months. The first occurred on September 10, when authorities were called to her Wisconsin home. Once they arrived, they claimed they heard her arguing with someone on a phone. She said she had been in a fight with her boyfriend, Jacob Nelund, with whom she shares an 11-month-old son.