Rosie O'Donnell's Daughter Chelsea Released on $4,000 Bail After Spending More Than 1 Month Behind Bars

Earlier this month, the mother-of-four slammed her own mom for refusing to pay her bail and supposedly being "more interested in getting the Menendez brothers released from prison than getting me out," referring to her mother's staunch support for convicted murderers Lyle and Erik Menendez.

"I have a drug problem. I need to go to rehab, but I never killed anyone like the Menendez brothers," she said at the time. "My mother has turned her back on me."

"She told me flat out, 'You belong in there,'" Chelsea continued. "She said: 'I really can't help you get out of there; I don't want you to kill yourself. I don't want to be responsible for you killing yourself.'"