or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Rosie O'Donnell
OK LogoNEWS

Rosie O'Donnell's Daughter Chelsea Released on $4,000 Bail After Spending More Than 1 Month Behind Bars

Split photo of Rosie and Chelsea O'Donnell.
Source: MEGA;OCONTO COUNTY SHERIFFS OFFICE

Rosie O'Donnell adopted her daughter Chelsea in 1997.

By:

Nov. 15 2024, Published 5:59 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Chelsea O'Donnell has made bail after spending more four weeks behind bars since her October 11 arrest.

The 27-year-old daughter of television personality Rosie O'Donnell was released on a $4,000 bond after attending a hearing in Wisconsin that took place on Tuesday, November 12, per court records.

Article continues below advertisement
rosie odonnell daughter chelsea bashes not trying bail prison
Source: MEGA

Rosie O'Donnell has five children.

Article continues below advertisement

At the hearing, Chelsea was warned she must maintain "absolute sobriety" in order to remain out of jail.

"Defendant shall not possess/consume alcoholic beverages. Defendant shall not possess/consume any illegal drugs, drug paraphernalia/controlled substances without a valid prescription," the court documents read. "Defendant shall immediately report to the Sheriff’s Department for fingerprinting and photographing."

Article continues below advertisement
rosie odonnell
Source: MEGA

Rosie O'Donnell reportedly refused to bail her daughter out of jail.

Article continues below advertisement

As OK! previously reported, Chelsea was initially taken into police custody on September 10 after police responded to a call about a potential domestic dispute. During a search of her home, cops found a "used meth pipe and a gem bag with meth in it" and hypodermic needles.

"Some of the needles were used and had dried blood in them," the report noted. "I know that drug users commonly use [needles] like this to shoot meth into their arms or ‘bang out.'"

Several weeks later, Chelsea was arrested again on October 11. She was charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of narcotic drugs, misdemeanor counts of resisting or obstructing an officer, possession of drug paraphernalia and bail jumping.

MORE ON:
Rosie O'Donnell

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement
rosie odonnell
Source: MEGA
Article continues below advertisement

Earlier this month, the mother-of-four slammed her own mom for refusing to pay her bail and supposedly being "more interested in getting the Menendez brothers released from prison than getting me out," referring to her mother's staunch support for convicted murderers Lyle and Erik Menendez.

"I have a drug problem. I need to go to rehab, but I never killed anyone like the Menendez brothers," she said at the time. "My mother has turned her back on me."

"She told me flat out, 'You belong in there,'" Chelsea continued. "She said: 'I really can't help you get out of there; I don't want you to kill yourself. I don't want to be responsible for you killing yourself.'"

Article continues below advertisement
rosie odonnell daughter chelsea bashes not trying bail prison
Source: OCONTO COUNTY SHERIFFS OFFICE

Chelsea O'Donnell was arrested on October 11.

Article continues below advertisement

A source spilled Rosie has since realized she is "in way over her head dealing with" her daughter's drug addiction issues.

"She was a television and political icon when she adopted the girl ... I don’t think she had any idea how difficult parenting can be!" the source added.

In Touch reported the details of Chelsea's release from jail.

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2024 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.