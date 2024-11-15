Rosie O'Donnell's Daughter Chelsea Released on $4,000 Bail After Spending More Than 1 Month Behind Bars
Chelsea O'Donnell has made bail after spending more four weeks behind bars since her October 11 arrest.
The 27-year-old daughter of television personality Rosie O'Donnell was released on a $4,000 bond after attending a hearing in Wisconsin that took place on Tuesday, November 12, per court records.
At the hearing, Chelsea was warned she must maintain "absolute sobriety" in order to remain out of jail.
"Defendant shall not possess/consume alcoholic beverages. Defendant shall not possess/consume any illegal drugs, drug paraphernalia/controlled substances without a valid prescription," the court documents read. "Defendant shall immediately report to the Sheriff’s Department for fingerprinting and photographing."
As OK! previously reported, Chelsea was initially taken into police custody on September 10 after police responded to a call about a potential domestic dispute. During a search of her home, cops found a "used meth pipe and a gem bag with meth in it" and hypodermic needles.
"Some of the needles were used and had dried blood in them," the report noted. "I know that drug users commonly use [needles] like this to shoot meth into their arms or ‘bang out.'"
Several weeks later, Chelsea was arrested again on October 11. She was charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of narcotic drugs, misdemeanor counts of resisting or obstructing an officer, possession of drug paraphernalia and bail jumping.
Earlier this month, the mother-of-four slammed her own mom for refusing to pay her bail and supposedly being "more interested in getting the Menendez brothers released from prison than getting me out," referring to her mother's staunch support for convicted murderers Lyle and Erik Menendez.
"I have a drug problem. I need to go to rehab, but I never killed anyone like the Menendez brothers," she said at the time. "My mother has turned her back on me."
"She told me flat out, 'You belong in there,'" Chelsea continued. "She said: 'I really can't help you get out of there; I don't want you to kill yourself. I don't want to be responsible for you killing yourself.'"
A source spilled Rosie has since realized she is "in way over her head dealing with" her daughter's drug addiction issues.
"She was a television and political icon when she adopted the girl ... I don’t think she had any idea how difficult parenting can be!" the source added.
In Touch reported the details of Chelsea's release from jail.