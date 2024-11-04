Rosie O'Donnell's Daughter Chelsea Bashes the Star for Not Trying to Bail Her Out of Prison: 'My Mother Has Turned Her Back on Me'
Rosie O'Donnell's troubled daughter Chelsea isn't happy with her famous mother.
Chelsea is currently in jail after being arrested for possession of methamphetamine, resisting or obstructing an officer, child neglect and more last month, and she claimed the former talk show host is basically ignoring her while behind bars.
"My mother is more interested in getting the Menendez brothers released from prison than getting me out," she shared in a new interview, referring to Lyle and Erik Menendez, who murdered their allegedly abusive parents and were recently defended by Rosie.
"I have a drug problem. I need to go to rehab, but I never killed anyone like the Menendez brothers," she noted of the siblings, who could be eligible for parole after decades due to a new review of their case. "My mother has turned her back on me."
Chelsea claimed that when she called her mother to "bail" her out, "She told me flat out, 'You belong in there.'"
"She said: 'I really can't help you get out of there; I don't want you to kill yourself. I don't want to be responsible for you killing yourself,'" Chelsea relayed of the celebrity's words.
Chelsea said she could end up spending a lot of time behind bars, which is why she wants to get "bailed out" as soon as possible so she could "spend time" with her four kids before possibly being sent away.
As OK! reported, Rosie hasn't been shy about her support for the Menendez brothers — in fact, she became friendly with Lyle after meeting him in the '90s.
"They deserve grace and understanding and they were abused children who had no other choice," she said, mentioning the siblings' reasoning for the murders.
"Lyle is one of the most lauded prisoners in the California prison system. You can’t ignore that. If he was sort of the psycho who was screaming at everyone and a maniac, would he have done hospice for the dying prisoners?" she continued. "Would he have done all of the things that he did that allowed him to finally get moved from San Francisco down to his brother because he had 10 years straight without one infraction?"
"To be the extraordinary inmates that they both are is pretty d---ing testimony as well," she declared.
The mother-of-five has spoken out publicly about Chelsea's situation and thanked fans for giving their support.
"I appreciate that — it's very nice. And for all the people who told me they were going through something similar with a child or spouse or a brother or a lover, thank you for making me feel less alone," she shared on social media. "I think it's hard to be a public person sometimes and it's hard for the children of those public people. But, you know, it is what it is in the culture today."
