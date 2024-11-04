Rosie O'Donnell's Daughter Chelsea Bashes the Star for Not Trying to Bail Her Out of Prison: 'My Mother Has Turned Her Back on Me'

"My mother is more interested in getting the Menendez brothers released from prison than getting me out," she shared in a new interview, referring to Lyle and Erik Menendez, who murdered their allegedly abusive parents and were recently defended by Rosie.

"I have a drug problem. I need to go to rehab, but I never killed anyone like the Menendez brothers," she noted of the siblings, who could be eligible for parole after decades due to a new review of their case. "My mother has turned her back on me."