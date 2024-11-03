or
Rosie O'Donnell Is 'in Way Over Her Head in Dealing' With Daughter Chelsea's 'Problems' After Her Arrest: Source

Split photo of Rosie and Chelsea O'Donnell.
Source: MEGA/OCONTO COUNTY SHERIFFS OFFICE

Chelsea O'Donnell was arrested in September and October.

By:

Nov. 3 2024, Published 7:00 a.m. ET

Rosie O'Donnell Isn't sure what steps to take following her daughter Chelsea's recent arrests and addiction issues, according to a source.

"Rosie realizes she is in way over her head in dealing with Chelsea’s problems," the insider spilled to a news outlet. "She was a television and political icon when she adopted the girl and it looked great at the time, but I don’t think she had any idea how difficult parenting can be!"

who is rosie odonnells daughter chelsea what to know
Source: MEGA

Rosie O'Donnell adopted Chelsea in 1997.

The television personality reportedly did not pay her daughter's bail while she was behind bars, resulting in her staying in jail for nearly two weeks.

As OK! previously reported, Chelsea was first arrested on September 10 after police were called to her and her boyfriend Jacob Nelund's Wisconsin property after a domestic dispute. Authorities searched their home and discovered an assortment of drug paraphernalia there, including a "used meth pipe and a gem bag with meth in it" and hypodermic needles.

"Some of the needles were used and had dried blood in them," the police reported noted. "I know that drug users commonly use [needles] like this to shoot meth into their arms or ‘bang out.'"

chelsea belle odonnell
Source: @rosie/instagram

Chelsea O'Donnell has four children.

Police officers also described the home as being very poor living conditions.

"The inside of the home was disgusting; throughout the house I saw rotten food, dirty moldy dishes, milk that stunk so bad it almost made me puke, dirty diapers, used female hygiene products, unclean underwear with feces and blood stains and used razor blades on the floor," the report read.

Chelsea was charged with maintaining a drug trafficking place, child neglect, possession of methamphetamine and possession of THC.

rosie odonnell
Source: MEGA

Rosie O'Donnell reportedly did not pay her daughter's bail.

Chelsea was arrested for a second time in two months when she was taken into police custody on October 11 on drug possession charges.

She was booked for possession of methamphetamine, possession of narcotic drugs, misdemeanor counts of resisting or obstructing an officer, possession of drug paraphernalia and bail jumping.

rosie odonnell
Source: MEGA

Rosie O'Donnell said her daughter's struggle with drugs was 'not new' for their family.

As OK! previously reported, the comedienne and former talk show host opened up about her daughter's personal and legal troubles in a recent Instagram post.

"Chelsea is in the news today — this is a photo from a better time — here is the family comment," she wrote beside a photo of Chelsea holding one of her children. "Sadly, this is not new for our family — Chelsea has struggled with drug addiction for a decade — we're all hopeful she will find her way out of this deadly disease #💔#love #alanon."

The source spoke with In Touch about Rosie and Chelsea.

