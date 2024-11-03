Rosie O'Donnell Is 'in Way Over Her Head in Dealing' With Daughter Chelsea's 'Problems' After Her Arrest: Source

The television personality reportedly did not pay her daughter's bail while she was behind bars, resulting in her staying in jail for nearly two weeks.

As OK! previously reported, Chelsea was first arrested on September 10 after police were called to her and her boyfriend Jacob Nelund's Wisconsin property after a domestic dispute. Authorities searched their home and discovered an assortment of drug paraphernalia there, including a "used meth pipe and a gem bag with meth in it" and hypodermic needles.

"Some of the needles were used and had dried blood in them," the police reported noted. "I know that drug users commonly use [needles] like this to shoot meth into their arms or ‘bang out.'"