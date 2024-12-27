Rosie O'Donnell's Troubled Daughter Chelsea Back Behind Bars After Violating Court Deal

But this isn’t Chelsea's first encounter with the law in recent months. After her alarming September 10 arrest, initiated by a 911 call from her and her boyfriend Jacob Nelund’s home, police made horrifying discoveries. Officers reported finding methamphetamine amid the chaos of a filthy residence riddled with trash, needles and drug paraphernalia.

The chilling police report details the grim conditions: “Inside the bedroom belonging to Chelsea, where [Atlas] was initially found, there was a meth pipe, a gem bag with methamphetamine inside, a marijuana grinder, and another container with marijuana shake in it.”

It's been described as "disgusting" by those on the scene. One officer painted a horrific picture of the living environment, stating, “The inside of the house was disgusting; throughout the house I saw rotten food, dirty moldy dishes… and used razor blades on the floor. The living conditions in the house were horrible.”