Rosie O'Donnell's Troubled Daughter Chelsea Back Behind Bars After Violating Court Deal
In a startling turn of events, Chelsea O'Donnell, daughter of comedian Rosie O'Donnell, has been thrust back into the limelight as she's returned to the slammer over a drug-related issue.
OK! has learned that the troubled starlet allegedly violated a court deal that mandated her to enter a 28-day treatment program.
According to court documents obtained, a Wisconsin judge signed an arrest warrant for Chelsea on December 16, citing her failure to appear for a crucial court hearing that same day.
She also disregarded the “furlough order” established just a week prior on December 9.
In a disheartening twist, the agreement had allowed Chelsea to leave jail to seek help at a residential treatment facility.
However, upon missing the court appearance, Chelsea was promptly booked back into the Marinette County Sheriff's Office, leaving her in limbo as her bond of $7,500 was officially revoked.
Chelsea's recent mug shot has been revealed, showing the toll that this relentless cycle of legal trouble is taking on her. According to a representative from the Marinette County Sheriff’s Office, Chelsea's current charge has now been officially classified as “bond revoked per judge.” As of press time, she remains behind bars.
But this isn’t Chelsea's first encounter with the law in recent months. After her alarming September 10 arrest, initiated by a 911 call from her and her boyfriend Jacob Nelund’s home, police made horrifying discoveries. Officers reported finding methamphetamine amid the chaos of a filthy residence riddled with trash, needles and drug paraphernalia.
The chilling police report details the grim conditions: “Inside the bedroom belonging to Chelsea, where [Atlas] was initially found, there was a meth pipe, a gem bag with methamphetamine inside, a marijuana grinder, and another container with marijuana shake in it.”
It's been described as "disgusting" by those on the scene. One officer painted a horrific picture of the living environment, stating, “The inside of the house was disgusting; throughout the house I saw rotten food, dirty moldy dishes… and used razor blades on the floor. The living conditions in the house were horrible.”
Arrested for child neglect and drug possession, Chelsea has pleaded not guilty. And while she initially secured her release on bond, her legal woes didn’t stop there.
On October 11, she was nabbed yet again during a traffic stop, where police reported finding meth and various pills on her. This led to another stint behind bars, with her latest arrest on November 18 bearing even more serious charges, including felony possession of methamphetamine.
When pulled over as a passenger, police discovered a meth pipe with residue linked to her. According to reports, Chelsea claimed plans to seek intensive outpatient treatment but ended up with more meth and pills following a search.
Rosie, 62, expressed her heartbreak over Chelsea’s struggles, stating, “Sadly, this is not new for our family – Chelsea has struggled with drug addiction for a decade – we are all hopeful she will find her way out of this deadly disease.”
Chelsea has four kids: daughters Skylar, 5, Riley, 3, and Avery, 2, and son Atlas, 12 months.