Rosie O'Donnell Reveals Her Daughter Chelsea Was Bailed Out by Her Birth Mother After Second Arrest
Rosie O'Donnell opened up on her daughter Chelsea's recent arrest.
The television personality, 62, shared a screenshot of an email she received from a reporter at Fox News Digital asking her for a comment in a candid Instagram post shared on Tuesday, December 3.
"Just wanted to check in and see if Rosie O'Donnell had any additional comment now that Chelsea O'Donnell has been arrested again. Have they talked recently since Chelsea's arrests?" the message read. "Can you share any information about the status of their relationship?"
The former talk show host captioned her own post, "So yes this is true — after being bailed out by her birth mother — Chelsea was arrested again — and is facing many charges related to her drug addiction."
"We all hope she is able to get the help she needs to turn her life around — #drug-addiction #tragic #sadness #truth," Rosie concluded.
Chelsea was first arrested on September 10 after officers discovered a "used meth pipe and a gem bag with meth in it" and hypodermic needles at her home. On October 11, she was taken into custody once again for possession of methamphetamine, possession of narcotic drugs, resisting or obstructing an officer, possession of drug paraphernalia and bail jumping.
She remained in jail for roughly one month.
The mother-of-four was released from jail on $4,000 bail on November 12, but less than a week later, she arrested for a third time for possession of methamphetamine, possession of narcotic drugs, resisting an officer and possession of drug paraphernalia.
In October, Rosie shared a statement admitting her daughter's drug issues were nothing new for their family.
"Chelsea has struggled with drug addiction for a decade — we are all hopeful she will find her way out of this deadly disease," she penned at the time.
As OK! previously reported, Chelsea slammed her adoptive mother for refusing to bail her out following her second arrest.
"My mother is more interested in getting the Menendez brothers released from prison than getting me out," she said in a recent interview, referring to Rosie's interest in Lyle and Erik Menendez's murder case. "I have a drug problem. I need to go to rehab, but I never killed anyone like the Menendez brothers. My mother has turned her back on me."
Chelsea's next court hearing is scheduled for Thursday, December 12.