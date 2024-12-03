Rosie O'Donnell Reveals Her Daughter Chelsea Was Bailed Out by Her Birth Mother After Second Arrest

"Just wanted to check in and see if Rosie O'Donnell had any additional comment now that Chelsea O'Donnell has been arrested again. Have they talked recently since Chelsea's arrests?" the message read. "Can you share any information about the status of their relationship?"

The former talk show host captioned her own post, "So yes this is true — after being bailed out by her birth mother — Chelsea was arrested again — and is facing many charges related to her drug addiction."