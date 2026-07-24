Rosie O'Donnell Says GLP-1 Drug 'Saved' Her Life After Years of Weight Struggles
July 24 2026, Published 10:03 a.m. ET
Rosie O'Donnell revealed that GLP-1 medicine put her life on a completely different trajectory.
In an interview with People, the actress recalled her type 2 diabetes diagnosis three years ago and being prescribed Mounjaro.
"I couldn’t even pronounce it at first," she remarked. However, she now believes that "it’s a miracle drug."
"I was stunned how it quieted the food noise. I’ve had trouble with my weight my whole life," she added.
Rosie O'Donnell Said Mounjaro 'Saved' Her Life
The 64-year-old previously told People in 2014 that her weight loss journey started after a massive health scare.
"I think, for me, always having a weight issue and struggling with weight my whole life, to the point I had a heart attack that almost killed me and [until] the doctor said, ‘You have to do this,’ I don’t think I would have done it ever," she said.
She had to undergo a vertical gastric sleeve surgery in 2013 after doctors told her that she needed to lose 50 pounds.
Since then, she noted she has adopted a healthier lifestyle that includes dietary changes and exercise.
However, the Sleepless in Seattle star insisted in the recent interview that things became much easier after she was prescribed the GLP-1 drug for her health condition.
"Mounjaro saved my life," she stated.
"I’ve lost a pound or two a month for three years," she continued, which culminated in her losing over 60 pounds in three years.
"I really wish I could do commercials for Mounjaro and they would drop the price instead of paying me. Because when I see people struggling with obesity, I want to say I know the shame that we carry and the humiliation that is dealt to people who are overweight," the mom-of-five added.
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Rosie O'Donnell's Weight Struggles Stemmed From Trauma
The comedian also revealed that her struggles with weight management started at an early age.
“When my mom died, all of us children gained weight,” she said.
The A League of Their Own star’s mother, Roseann Teresa O’Donnell, passed away in 1973 when she was 10, per the outlet.
“My father would give us a one hundred dollar bill and we would go to Foodtown to do the food shopping,” she recalled.
“Now if you’re 11-years-old and you’re shopping for a family of five, there’s nothing nutritious about it,” she joked.
She added that they would always get “Entenmann’s and Cap’n Crunch and we would always say, ‘Subtotal please,’ and when it got near one hundred, we’d put back the chicken and the hamburger meat.”
“Everyone got heavy. Everyone was in such grief and trauma,” The View alum said.