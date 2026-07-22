Rosie O'Donnell Says She Wants to 'Be in Love Again' Nearly 11 Years After Her Divorce
July 22 2026, Updated 2:07 p.m. ET
Rosie O'Donnell revealed that she was ready to open her heart again nearly 11 years after her divorce from Michelle Rounds.
"Now that Clay’s 13, and I’m in a good place, I would like to be in love again," the comedian and actress told People, referring to her child.
Rosie O'Donnell Said She Was Ready to Date Again
The 64-year-old is more focused on where she is now in life and the possibility of building a new one.
"But I'm one of those people — I think everyone just wants to be friends. If you don't have a sign that says 'I'm trying to date you,' I totally don't get it," O'Donnell said.
She added, "I have to turn that part of my body or my brain on."
O'Donnell first came out as a lesbian in 2002 and is now the mother of five children.
Rosie O'Donnell Opened Up About Parenting Clay O'Donnell
The actress also spoke about raising Clay O'Donnell, who has autism, and how the experience changed her as a parent.
She said motherhood taught her to "be more connected and attached" and allowed them to "be close in a way that I hadn’t been with my other kids."
Reported by Entertainment Weekly, Rosie also shared one of Clay's favorite facts, which later inspired the title of her upcoming stage show.
She said, "Autism is so miraculously curious. Clay understands very big concepts for a kid who’s only 13."
"They said to me once, 'Do you realize that Cleopatra lived closer to the invention of the iPhone than she did to the completion of the Pyramids of Giza? Common knowledge,'" Rosie recalled.
She admitted she immediately searched, saying, "Hence the name of my show. I went into the bathroom and googled that, and it’s true."
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The comedian also recalled an emotional moment with her daughter after seeing a child crying in public.
When they returned home, Clay told her, "You know what I noticed since we got to Ireland? You're softer now."
Rosie thanked Clay before joking that her other children rolled their eyes at the heartfelt moment. She added that Common Knowledge was a love letter to Clay, even though her child often teased her for exaggerating family stories.
Rosie O'Donnell Reflected on Life at 64
Rosie also reflected on how her outlook had changed with age after recently relocating her family to Ireland during Donald Trump's second presidential term.
"It's glorious," she said.
Rosie added, "When you're 40 or 30, you're worried all the time — am I doing it right? Now I don't really care."
"If you had written this as a movie — a stand-up comic makes fun of a reality show host, and he ends up being the president, and then he doesn't shut up about her for 20 years — it would be unbelievable," Rosie said.
She continued, "The fact that it's my life is very trippy."