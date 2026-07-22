Rosie O'Donnell Says She Wants to 'Be in Love Again' Nearly 11 Years After Her Divorce

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Rosie O'Donnell revealed that she was ready to open her heart again nearly 11 years after her divorce from Michelle Rounds. "Now that Clay’s 13, and I’m in a good place, I would like to be in love again," the comedian and actress told People, referring to her child.

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Rosie O'Donnell Said She Was Ready to Date Again

Source: MEGA Rosie O'Donnell said she hoped to fall in love again as she reflected on dating and her new chapter in life.

The 64-year-old is more focused on where she is now in life and the possibility of building a new one. "But I'm one of those people — I think everyone just wants to be friends. If you don't have a sign that says 'I'm trying to date you,' I totally don't get it," O'Donnell said. She added, "I have to turn that part of my body or my brain on." O'Donnell first came out as a lesbian in 2002 and is now the mother of five children.

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Rosie O'Donnell Opened Up About Parenting Clay O'Donnell

Source: MEGA Rosie O'Donnell opened up about raising her 13-year-old child, Clay O'Donnell, and how parenthood changed her perspective.

The actress also spoke about raising Clay O'Donnell, who has autism, and how the experience changed her as a parent. She said motherhood taught her to "be more connected and attached" and allowed them to "be close in a way that I hadn’t been with my other kids." Reported by Entertainment Weekly, Rosie also shared one of Clay's favorite facts, which later inspired the title of her upcoming stage show. She said, "Autism is so miraculously curious. Clay understands very big concepts for a kid who’s only 13." "They said to me once, 'Do you realize that Cleopatra lived closer to the invention of the iPhone than she did to the completion of the Pyramids of Giza? Common knowledge,'" Rosie recalled. She admitted she immediately searched, saying, "Hence the name of my show. I went into the bathroom and googled that, and it’s true."

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Source: MEGA Rosie O'Donnell said her upcoming one-woman show, 'Common Knowledge,' served as a heartfelt tribute to Clay O'Donnell.

The comedian also recalled an emotional moment with her daughter after seeing a child crying in public. When they returned home, Clay told her, "You know what I noticed since we got to Ireland? You're softer now." Rosie thanked Clay before joking that her other children rolled their eyes at the heartfelt moment. She added that Common Knowledge was a love letter to Clay, even though her child often teased her for exaggerating family stories.

Rosie O'Donnell Reflected on Life at 64

Source: MEGA Rosie O'Donnell reflected on turning 64 and how moving to Ireland during Donald Trump's second presidential term changed her outlook on life.