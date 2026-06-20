Rosie O'Donnell Set to Guest-Host Jimmy Kimmel's Talk Show During His Hiatus as a 'Special Treat' to Enemy Donald Trump
June 20 2026, Published 3:17 p.m. ET
Rosie O'Donnell is getting back to her talk show roots.
Jimmy Kimmel tapped The View alum, 64, to guest-host his eponymous late-night talk show for one week starting on August 17.
Jimmy Kimmel Announced the Slew of Hosts Who Will Be Taking Over for Him
During his Jimmy Kimmel Live! monologue on June 18, the frequent Oscars emcee, 58, revealed he was taking a hiatus.
"I will be taking the next two months off — this time voluntarily," the comedian said, referencing the time back in September ABC took him off the air for less than a week after he made comments about the assassination of Charlie Kirk.
"We have assembled a potent group of hosts to fill in for me, beginning with Tiffany Haddish, Colman Domingo, Ike Barinholtz, Anthony Anderson, [and] Jelly Roll," he went on.
Donald Trump and Rosie O'Donnell Do Not Have a Good Relationship
Kimmel then dropped the bomb that O'Donnell would also be stepping in for him as a gift to her enemy Donald Trump.
"As a special treat for our commander-in-chief, I asked one of his all-time favorites, Rosie O'Donnell, to be here to keep the hits coming," Kimmel said. "So, you're welcome. And all I ask in return, Mr. President, is that you don't do anything stupid while I'm gone."
O'Donnell even shared a screenshot of a news article announcing her hosting gig on her Instagram Stories, gushing: "And I can't wait !!!"
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'The View' Alum Left the U.S. When Donald Trump Became President for the Second Time in 2024
The POTUS, 80, and the funnywoman have quite the contentious relationship, as O'Donnell departed the U.S. and headed to Ireland after his second election win in 2024.
In July 2025, Trump threatened to rip away O'Donnell's American citizenship, writing in a scathing Truth Social post at the time: “Because of the fact that Rosie O’Donnell is not in the best interests of our Great Country, I am giving serious consideration to taking away her Citizenship."
“She is a Threat to Humanity, and should remain in the wonderful Country of Ireland, if they want her. GOD BLESS AMERICA," he roared.
However, the Sleepless in Seattle actress did not hold back when she responded to Trump's criticism.
“The president of the usa has always hated the fact that i see him for who he is – a criminal con man sexual abusing liar out to harm our nation to serve himself – this is why i moved to ireland,” she wrote on social media in her clap back.
O'Donnell has been back in the U.S. for brief periods over the years, including when she attended the Tony Awards earlier this month, as well as quick visits to see her family.