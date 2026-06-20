Rosie O'Donnell Set to Guest-Host Jimmy Kimmel's Talk Show During His Hiatus as a 'Special Treat' to Enemy Donald Trump

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Jimmy Kimmel Announced the Slew of Hosts Who Will Be Taking Over for Him

Source: JIMMY KIMMEL LIVE/YOUTUBE Jimmy Kimmel announced which stars will be taking over his show in the coming weeks.

During his Jimmy Kimmel Live! monologue on June 18, the frequent Oscars emcee, 58, revealed he was taking a hiatus. "I will be taking the next two months off — this time voluntarily," the comedian said, referencing the time back in September ABC took him off the air for less than a week after he made comments about the assassination of Charlie Kirk. "We have assembled a potent group of hosts to fill in for me, beginning with Tiffany Haddish, Colman Domingo, Ike Barinholtz, Anthony Anderson, [and] Jelly Roll," he went on.

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Donald Trump and Rosie O'Donnell Do Not Have a Good Relationship

Source: MEGA Donald Trump and Rosie O'Donnell's feud has been going on for years.

Kimmel then dropped the bomb that O'Donnell would also be stepping in for him as a gift to her enemy Donald Trump. "As a special treat for our commander-in-chief, I asked one of his all-time favorites, Rosie O'Donnell, to be here to keep the hits coming," Kimmel said. "So, you're welcome. And all I ask in return, Mr. President, is that you don't do anything stupid while I'm gone." O'Donnell even shared a screenshot of a news article announcing her hosting gig on her Instagram Stories, gushing: "And I can't wait !!!"

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'The View' Alum Left the U.S. When Donald Trump Became President for the Second Time in 2024

Source: MEGA Jimmy Kimmel will be taking a two-month hiatus from his talk show soon.

The POTUS, 80, and the funnywoman have quite the contentious relationship, as O'Donnell departed the U.S. and headed to Ireland after his second election win in 2024. In July 2025, Trump threatened to rip away O'Donnell's American citizenship, writing in a scathing Truth Social post at the time: “Because of the fact that Rosie O’Donnell is not in the best interests of our Great Country, I am giving serious consideration to taking away her Citizenship." “She is a Threat to Humanity, and should remain in the wonderful Country of Ireland, if they want her. GOD BLESS AMERICA," he roared.

Source: MEGA Roșie O'Donnell moved to Ireland after Donald Trump won the election in 2024.