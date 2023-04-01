Madonna Slammed By Fans Calling Her 'Nasty' & 'Trashy' For Video Of Her Seductively Licking A Guitar
Different strokes for different folks!
On Friday, March 31, the ‘80s pop legend Madonna uploaded an unusual video of herself licking and caressing a guitar. The 64-year-old touched her tongue to the instrument while she wore black fishnets, a bright green button down, a black bomber jacket and some alien esc sunglasses. The star’s bright red hair was waved while she rocked a mauve colored lip.
"Is it possible to Fall in Love with your Guitar? 🎸❤️🔥😍👅 #celebrationtour," she captioned the post.
People took to the comments section to give their opinion on the controversial clip.
"I'm getting Brittney Spears vibes here 😐," said one user, while another hater added, "Trashy so not classy" and "Nasty."
Others ragged on the singer for being too old for this behavior, saying, "Your attempts to act like you're in your 20s again is hilariously sad," and "You’re almost at the age of wearing Depends. Stop trying to act young and relevant."
Additionally, some poked fun at Madonna, "For sure, but you don’t have to lick it either! 😂" and "If you’re high enough sure 😂."
While most of the responses were negative, die-hard fans supported the queen of pop in her comments section.
- Madonna Reveals Her 'Happy Place' After Experiencing A 'Crisis Of Confidence'
- Madonna Ridicules Tennessee Lawmakers' 'Unacceptable & Inhumane Oppression Of LGBTQ+ Community': 'See You In Nashville'
- Madonna Declares 'Artists Are Here To Disturb The Peace' While Bizarrely Shoving A Clementine In Her Mouth: Photos
"Yes…over and over again😍," someone said, another wrote, "Madonna is really a legend who can do it all and that’s why we love you ❤️."
The seductive footage came amid Madonna working on her upcoming Celebration Tour that will be playing across the U.S. this summer. As OK! previously reported, on Monday, March 27, the "Material Girl" songstress announced she was adding 8 more shows to the lineup, stating she was particularly excited to welcome the LGBTQ+ community to her Tennessee show, after recent political decisions in the state.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
"Especially Happy to come to Nashville to celebrate Drag and the Trans community!!" she wrote.
"The oppression of the LGBTQ+ is not only unacceptable and inhumane; it’s creating an unsafe environment; making America a dangerous place for our most vulnerable citizens, especially trans women of color. Also, these so-called laws to protect. our children are unfounded and pathetic. Anyone with half a brain knows not to f*** with a drag queen," Madonna continued.