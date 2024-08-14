Royals Urged to 'Avoid' Using Social Media at Balmoral as Rumors Spread That Meghan Markle Is Writing a Memoir
The royal family is gearing up to spend time at Balmoral, but they're being urged to avoid posting content online as rumors circulate about Meghan Markle working on a memoir.
“There has been a gentle reminder that social media posts and photos from family events are to be avoided,” a palace source told an outlet. “It's a private family holiday and due to extended members of the family joining this year, they are trying to keep everything as private as possible.”
The Windsors often travel to Scotland in the warmer months, but the Sussexes reportedly weren't invited to participate in the gathering amid their feud.
To make matters worse, OK! previously reported an insider claimed the former actress is working on an explosive tell-all.
“There’s so much demand for Meghan to speak out, whether that’s in the form of another sit-down interview or even her own memoir," a source told an outlet. "She has the potential to make an absolute fortune and clear up a lot of questions.”
“They’re now being forced to figure out a strategy to fight back, and one option on the table is to go all-out with a big tell-all from Meghan where she completely lays out her side of the story,” the insider added.
Aside from the Duchess of Sussex, an insider claimed Prince William and Kate Middleton don't want to associate with the Sussexes as the Princess of Wales undergoes cancer treatment.
"Kate’s still very much focusing on her healing, and they decided to create a firm boundary to protect her from all the stress and upset Harry and Meghan create, which understandably has a negative impact on her physical health, as well as her mental health," a source claimed.
"Kate and William have put a self-imposed ban on anything Meghan and Harry-related, as they take time out to enjoy some much-needed respite and family time," the insider continued.
- Prince Harry Wants to 'Elevate' Meghan Markle's Global Status During Their Upcoming Trip to Colombia
- Kate Middleton and Prince William Put Self-Imposed 'Ban' on Anything Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Related as Princess Focuses on Her Cancer Battle
- Sussex Heartbreak: Prince Harry Forced to Miss Uncle Robert Fellowes' Final Farewell Amid Royal Tension
Due to Kate's condition, William is trying his best to protect her from additional stress.
"William was sick and tired of seeing how triggered and anxious Kate would become every time Meghan and Harry would do or say something that negatively impacted them — no matter how subtle — and as soon as he suggested it, Kate agreed it was vital for them all," the source claimed.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
Along with not wanting to discuss his brother, experts believe William is preventing Harry from returning to The Crown.
"It is widely known within the family that Prince William has laid down an absolute ban on Harry returning in any way, shape or form into his former royal family fold," Hilary Fordwich told an outlet.
"If anyone will relent, it would be King Charles III, whom, of course, Prince William won’t challenge, who still misses his ‘darling boy’ and would like to see more of Prince Harry," Fordwich claimed. "However, to this day, after the release of Spare and the Netflix serial, as well as with everything else Harry has said, done, and not done, it’s Prince William who adamantly refuses to even speak to his brother."
Sources spoke to Daily Express.