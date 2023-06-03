Royal Family Thinks Prince Harry Is a 'Loose Cannon' While Meghan Markle Is on a Mission to 'Destroy' the Firm

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are continuing to stress out the royal family. A new documentary Harry & Meghan: Is America Turning Against Them? explores the Sussexes' life in the United States and the shift in Americans' perception of them.

In the film, author Tom Quinn discussed the famous brood's attitude toward the Sussexes and their antics. "The royal family will be deeply upset by the fact they have this loose cannon, someone William was [once] close to," the biographer explained.

He later speculated that the Duchess of Sussex is on a mission to demolish the firm. "[Harry] has married this woman who seems to be encouraging him to destroy the royal family," Quinn said.