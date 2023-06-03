Royal Family Thinks Prince Harry Is a 'Loose Cannon' While Meghan Markle Is on a Mission to 'Destroy' the Firm
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are continuing to stress out the royal family. A new documentary Harry & Meghan: Is America Turning Against Them? explores the Sussexes' life in the United States and the shift in Americans' perception of them.
In the film, author Tom Quinn discussed the famous brood's attitude toward the Sussexes and their antics. "The royal family will be deeply upset by the fact they have this loose cannon, someone William was [once] close to," the biographer explained.
He later speculated that the Duchess of Sussex is on a mission to demolish the firm. "[Harry] has married this woman who seems to be encouraging him to destroy the royal family," Quinn said.
Despite their various interviews and projects criticizing the monarchy, Harry's relatives have yet to address things publicly. "Very sensibly, and in keeping with the tradition, the royal family [will never] say anything beyond things like 'recollections may vary' about these various events," the commentator explained.
He later analyzed Harry's 28-hour trip to the U.K. for King Charles' coronation ceremony. "That was unwise, it looked petulant," he admitted. "[It inferred] 'I'm only here because I got to be here, because I'm the King's son, but I can't wait to be away."
- Prince Harry Is in Contact With Divorce Lawyers, Lady Colin Campbell Claims
- Kate Middleton 'Open' to Prince George Having 'More Roles' in the Royal Family — But 'Only if She Signs Off on It'
- Photo of Prince Harry Spotted at Estranged Brother Williams' Residence at Kensington Palace in New Video: Watch
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
Although Quinn was critical of the couple's behavior, sources admitted the Archewell founders were concerned about the shift in Americans' approval of them. OK! previously reported Harry and Meghan weren't happy about their decline in popularity.
"They're dealing with a lot of turmoil and criticism right now, and it's stressing Harry out," a source spilled to Radar. "Things were bad enough back in the U.K., but the fact that Americans are now giving them a hard time is really worrisome. He just wants everything to be perfect."
The pair, along with Doria Ragland, were caught in a car chase in May that resulted in criticism from celebrities — such as Megyn Kelly and Whoopi Goldberg — which ended in unexpected negative attention. "They insist their account of the car chase was absolutely not exaggerated, and for people to say otherwise is so hurtful and out of line," an insider told a publication.