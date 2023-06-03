Tom Cruise's Ego 'Dented' After Shakira Rebuffed His Advances, Insider Claims: 'It Stung'

"Tom is an all-or-nothing character, he goes from zero to 100," an insider pointed out to a news outlet. “He doesn’t pause for a breath" — which can be off-putting to potential suitors.

“His friends have gently advised that he’d do well to dial it back, but that simply isn’t Tom’s way,” they continued, pointing out: “It can be a little over-whelming — claustrophobic, almost," for the ladies he goes after.