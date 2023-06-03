Tom Cruise's Ego 'Dented' After Shakira Rebuffed His Advances, Insider Claims: 'It Stung'
Tom Cruise is licking his wounds after being rejected by Shakira.
Despite hitting it off earlier this month at the 2023 Formula 1 Miami Grand Prix, it seems Shakira had no interest in pursuing a romantic relationship with the movie star — much to his upset.
"Tom is an all-or-nothing character, he goes from zero to 100," an insider pointed out to a news outlet. “He doesn’t pause for a breath" — which can be off-putting to potential suitors.
“His friends have gently advised that he’d do well to dial it back, but that simply isn’t Tom’s way,” they continued, pointing out: “It can be a little over-whelming — claustrophobic, almost," for the ladies he goes after.
His all-or-nothing dating style was clear after he hung out with Shakira at the May 7 event.
Said the source: “He was telling everyone they had incredible chemistry and taking it as a slam dunk they’d be dating in no time."
However, Cruise was left hurt after Shakira rebuffed Cruise's advances and was later seen with F1 driver Lewis Hamilton.
“It was a huge dent to Tom’s ego,” concluded the insider. “It stung all the more because he considers Lewis a buddy.”
Another insider also confirmed that the feelings were not mutual, as the mother-of-two — who split from longtime love Gerard Piqué in June 2022 — has been "begging him to stop flirting with her."
- Shakira 'Flattered But Not Interested' in Pursuing a Romance With Tom Cruise, Claims Source: 'She's Begging Him to Stop Flirting'
- Single Shakira Shows Off Toned Legs in Miami as Ex Gerard Piqué Posts Rare Photo With New GF
- Shakira and Tom Cruise 'Both Surprised' at How Well They Got Along as Romance Rumors Swirl, Insider Reveals: 'Their Chemistry Was Easy'
"She doesn't want to embarrass or upset him, but there's no attraction or romance on her part — she was just being friendly," they added at the time, though Cruise felt otherwise and sent her flowers following their intimate hangout.
The duo got tongues wagging after they were seen being guided into a VIP area, where they continued to engage in conversation.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
Aside from Shakira's apparent clear disinterest in Cruise, her fans also hoped that any possible flame between them fizzled quickly, as they don't find the Mission: Impossible star to be worthy of Shakira.
"RUN GIRL! RUNNNN," one person tweeted after hearing the news, as another added, "keep our queen away from this [trash]."
Star spoke to a source about Cruise's upset.