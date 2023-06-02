Prince Harry and Meghan Markle 'Stressed Out' Over Increase of 'Turmoil & Criticism' They're Facing in America: Insider
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are continuing to feel frustrated that things haven't been going their way since settling down in California — and the drama surrounding their NYC car chase last month has only made things worse.
"They're dealing with a lot of turmoil and criticism right now, and it's stressing Harry out," a source spilled to Radar. "Things were bad enough back in the U.K., but the fact that Americans are now giving them a hard time is really worrisome. He just wants everything to be perfect."
As OK! reported, the Sussexes' rep claimed they were involved in a "near catastrophic car chase" in Manhattan, noting the incident almost resulted in collisions and injuries. However, the NYPD downplayed the ordeal, as did their pair's taxi driver, who all insisted no one was ever in grave danger.
The conflicting reports made some think the parents-of-two exaggerated the story for attention, causing them endless embarrassment.
"Harry filmed everything he could on his iPhone, and it's almost certain he will pursue legal action," the source said of how they're responding to backlash. "The whole New York trip turned into a total farce. [Meghan's] very upset."
- Royals Won't Forgive Prince Harry for Doing Interviews While Queen Elizabeth 'Was Dying,' Says Source: There's Still 'Anger & Disgust'
- Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to Stop Tell-All Interviews, Books and Docuseries as 'There Is Nothing Left to Say': Report
- Warning Signs in Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Marriage
"Meghan's doing her best to keep the faith and remain positive," added the insider. "Nothing is going to plan for Meghan."
The criticism the duo is receiving may also be why a separate source revealed they've decided to stop participating in interviews and other public outlets, such as another Netflix docuseries.
Their struggle is allegedly taking a toll on their marriage as well, as journalist Petronella Wyatt recently claimed via Twitter, "Friends of mine who live near them are always bumping into Meghan at parties these days. She tends to leave Harry at home."
Meanwhile, former royal butler Paul Burrell believes the Duke of Sussex is finally seeing his wife's true colors — and they aren't pretty.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
"Has he finally seen the truth of what his wife is doing and that he's been brainwashed and mesmerized by her beauty or something? Because we all know that but he doesn't seem to see it," he explained in an interview. "I have no doubt that when this happens, because we all know that it will happen, when it does happen then he will return to the United Kingdom and I think his father, the King, and his brother, the Prince of Wales will both greet him back into the country with open arms."