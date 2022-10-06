It's A 'Time Bomb': Royal Family Is 'Hugely Nervous' For Prince Harry's Memoir, Royal Biographer Claims

Prince Harry's upcoming memoir has his family shaking in their boots. \n\nAs the Duke of Sussex desperately tries to rewrite his book in the wake of Queen Elizabeth II's death, the royal family is preparing for what could be a horrible aftermath.Royal author Tom Bower, who wrote "Revenge: Meghan, Harry and the War Between the Windsors,"claimed the family is "hugely nervous" about what Harry may spill, calling the book nothing short of a "time bomb." \n\nKING CHARLES IS TRYING TO GET MEGHAN MARKLE'S PODCAST CANCELED OUT OF FEAR SHE'LL DISCUSS THE QUEEN'S DEATH\n\n"I think that everybody knows that the Sussexes can’t amend the book in any way," Tom suggested to a publication of Harry's efforts to make changes. "Can they make it nastier? Because otherwise, we wouldn’t get sales."Harry's memoir, originally scheduled for release from Penguin Random House in November, has already been pushed back until sometime next year, as OK! reported he is trying to "take out or downplay" what he wrote about King Charles III, Queen Consort Camilla, Prince William and Kate Middleton. \n\nAccording to the royal author, Harry's book is expected to come out around, “Easter and will include in it a chapter on the [Queen’s] funeral.""And there’ll just be more material about how they were snubbed and all the rest of the invective against the royal family," he continued. "So I think to that extent, the delay will add to the poison." \n\nOK! reported the Head of state is holding off on deciding whether he will bestow the title of prince and princess to Harry and Meghan Markle's children, Archie, 3, and Lilibet, 1, until the couple's upcoming projects, including their Netflix docuseries, are released.In light of Her Majesty's death last month, Harry and Meghan are also trying to rework their Netflix project, though the streaming service, "has made it clear that the project is going forward." \n\nKING CHARLES HAS 'TREMENDOUS HOPE' ABOUT RECONCILING WITH PRINCE HARRY AFTER REUNITING AT QUEEN ELIZABETH'S FUNERAL\n\nHarry and Meghan, "have made significant requests to walk back content they themselves have provided — to the extent that some Netflix staff believe, if granted, it will effectively shelve the project indefinitely,” claimed a source, who said they are "panicked about trying to tone down even the most basic language. But it’s their story, from their own mouths."The royal-turned-Hollywood couple's projects will either help mend their relationships with the royals or drive a further wedge between them, and only time will tell which it will be.Tom spoke to Page Six about the royal family's stress over Harry's book.