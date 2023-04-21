Royal Family 'Made Sure' Meghan Markle 'Wasn't Going To' Attend Coronation, Claims Biographer
Prince Harry may be nervous to attend father King Charles' coronation alone, but royal biographer Tom Bower believes the monarchy is "delighted" Meghan Markle is "not coming," he confessed in a new interview.
"They made sure that she wasn’t going to come by making sure that she was told she’d have to curtsy three times, that she wouldn’t be in the spotlight, that she wouldn’t play any part in the whole thing and that if she came, they’d be put in row 54 in the back behind the column," he quipped, referencing all of the alleged complaints the mom-of-two made while still a member of the royal family.
As OK! previously reported, the Duke of Sussex is likely feeling a bit uncomfortable about his family reunion, especially since his wife won't be there to support him.
It's believed his relatives are still up in arms about everything he said in his memoir, prompting Princess Diana's former butler Paul Burrell to predict that he'll be ignored at the May ceremony.
"Harry's got a problem because he’s going to have to sit amongst family who he’s pushed under the bus and criticized, and what kind of reception is he going to get? A very cold and icy one because the Windsors don’t forgive, they do hold a grudge," he told an outlet. "The family do push people out on the margins if they don’t conform and follow the party rules."
While it's been reported the dad-of-two was having private "positive conversations" with the king, a publication spilled Harry and brother Prince William's relationship is still too "strained" for them to be able to reconcile while they're both in town.
In fact, journalist Kinsey Schofield said it's her belief that the brothers haven't spoken since Queen Elizabeth II's funeral in September 2022.
Nonetheless, Schofield insisted William and Kate Middleton will "tolerate" Harry's presence "because despite the bad blood and betrayal, there is a deep love for him in both of them."
Page Six spoke to Bower.