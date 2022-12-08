Prince Harry Blames Himself For Meghan Markle's Fallout With Dad Thomas: 'She Doesn't Have A Father'

"She had a father before this. And now she doesn’t have a father. And I shouldered that, because if Meg wasn’t with me, then her dad would still be her dad," Harry explained of the "incredibly sad" demise of Meghan's relationship with Thomas after she started a life with the 38-year-old prince.

SAMANTHA MARKLE'S DAUGHTER ASHLEIGH HALE SPEAKS OUT FOR FIRST TIME, SAYS SHE STOPPED TALKING TO HER MOM DUE TO HER BEHAVIOR TOWARD MEGHAN MARKLE

The dynamic duo went on to expose a private text conversation between the couple and Thomas on May 17, 2018 — a day in which Harry and Meghan believe the 78-year-old's phone was compromised after it didn't sound like him over the phone.