Prince Harry Blames Himself For Meghan Markle's Fallout With Dad Thomas: 'She Doesn't Have A Father'
Did Prince Harry just royally delete Thomas Markle's existence?
In episode three of the bombshell Netflix docuseries, Harry & Meghan, the Duke of Sussex and his wife, Meghan Markle, described the intense fallout the 41-year-old had with her father.
"She had a father before this. And now she doesn’t have a father. And I shouldered that, because if Meg wasn’t with me, then her dad would still be her dad," Harry explained of the "incredibly sad" demise of Meghan's relationship with Thomas after she started a life with the 38-year-old prince.
SAMANTHA MARKLE'S DAUGHTER ASHLEIGH HALE SPEAKS OUT FOR FIRST TIME, SAYS SHE STOPPED TALKING TO HER MOM DUE TO HER BEHAVIOR TOWARD MEGHAN MARKLE
The dynamic duo went on to expose a private text conversation between the couple and Thomas on May 17, 2018 — a day in which Harry and Meghan believe the 78-year-old's phone was compromised after it didn't sound like him over the phone.
The text exchange occurred just two days before their famed royal wedding took place on May 19, 2018.
"Please can I ask that you stop talking to any press…" Meghan begged of her father, who had been hospitalized at the time after having a heart attack. "You haven’t returned any of our 20+ calls since we all spoke on Saturday morning; which only adds to the hurt you’ve been causing."
“We aren’t angry but we really do need to speak to you. Love M and H," the message concluded, to which Thomas replied, “I’ve done nothing to hurt you Meghan or anyone else."
“I know nothing about phone calls. I’m sorry my heart attack is there any inconvenience for you,” the Duchess' father — who has had a series of health issues and suffered a serious stroke earlier this year — continued.
THROWING SHADE? MEGHAN MARKLE 'SURPRISED' BY KATE MIDDLETON'S 'FORMALITY' BEHIND CLOSED DOORS
"If only I had died. Then you guys then you guys could pretend to be sad," Thomas harshly snarled, causing Harry to take control of the back-and-forth banter.
"Tom, it’s Harry, please answer your phone. I need to know this is actually you because it doesn’t sound like you at all," the prince demanded, as the pair noticed Meghan's father referred to his daughter by full name instead of his usual nickname for her, Meg.
The Suits alum admitted in the episode that she was upset when she found out her dad wouldn't be in attendance at her wedding "through a tabloid."
The next three episodes of Harry & Meghan will be released next Thursday, December 15.