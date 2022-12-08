Piers Morgan Slams 'Ms. Compassion' Meghan Markle For 'Trashing Her Own Father' As He 'Recovers From A Massive Stroke'

Piers continued his rant by berating Meghan's husband, Prince Harry, for claiming his wife "doesn't have a father."

"Wow. Shocking thing for Harry to say about Thomas Markle, the man he has never met," the controversial television personality continued on Thursday, December 8. "She does have a father, and he brought her up on his own for years. Where is that in the documentary?"

Harry confessed during episode three of the highly-anticipated docuseries, "She had a father before this. And now she doesn’t have a father. And I shouldered that, because if Meg wasn’t with me, then her dad would still be her dad," adding how the entire situation was "incredibly sad."