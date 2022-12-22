Kate Middleton Feels Extremely 'Hurt And Betrayed' By Prince Harry After Netflix Release, In-Laws 'Used To Be So Close': Source
Kate Middleton appears to be taking Prince Harry's latest betrayal extra hard.
While Prince William isn't planning on publicly going after his brother and sister-in-law, Meghan Markle, after they shaded him in their Netflix docuseries, Harry & Meghan, the Princess of Wales is simply at a loss for words.
“William isn’t planning to give his side of the story or openly retaliate. He’s remaining dignified and is getting on with the job," a source claimed after the last three episodes of their docuseries aired Thursday, December 15. "Kate feels hurt and betrayed that Harry would do this to her too, especially as the pair used to be so close."
SHADY SIBLINGS? FANS THINK PRINCE HARRY & MEGHAN MARKLE DROPPED NETFLIX TRAILER TO OVERSHADOW PRINCE WILLIAM & KATE MIDDLETON'S BOSTON TRIP
OK! recently reported that Kate was left so enraged with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's claims that she's "hell-bent" on finally telling her side of the story after years of sitting in silence.
"Kate’s ammunition could potentially destroy Meghan," the source spilled, noting the mother-of-three "has a stack of receipts, which she accumulated over the years."
Despite Kate being ready to spill her own tea, it is apparently her husband who is urging her to "think twice" before agreeing to a sit-down.
Nevertheless, he appears to be just as hurt by Harry and Meghan's shade as his wife. "He’s disappointed with Harry for portraying him and the family in a cynical light," another insider told the news outlet, with royal expert Katie Nicholl adding: "[William] will be taking this very personally."
The first mention of William and Kate in Harry & Meghan was when the American actress recounted her first encounter with the royal couple.
Seemingly shading Kate's rather stiff demeanor, Meghan explained she was wearing ripped jeans with no shoes on when the royal couple came over for the first time for dinner.
PRINCE WILLIAM & WIFE KATE MIDDLETON ARE ALL SMILES AFTER PRINCE HARRY & MEGHAN MARKLE'S BOMBSHELL NETFLIX TRAILER
She continued: “I was a hugger. I’ve always been a hugger. I didn’t realize that is really jarring for a lot of Brits. I guess I started to understand very quickly that the formality on the outside carried through on the inside, that there is a forward-facing way of being, and then you close the door and you go, ‘Oh, alright, OK, I can relax now,’ but that formality carries over on both sides, and that was surprising to me.”
Harry also shared a rather sensitive incident between the brothers in the docuseries, claiming William screamed and shouted at him once during a family meeting while the red-headed prince tried to figure out his role as a royal upon his departure.
He also bashed his family for doing whatever it takes to protect the heir while failing to do the same for him and his wife — who stepped back from their royal duties in March 2020.