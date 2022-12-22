Kate Middleton Feels Extremely 'Hurt And Betrayed' By Prince Harry After Netflix Release, In-Laws 'Used To Be So Close': Source

“William isn’t planning to give his side of the story or openly retaliate. He’s remaining dignified and is getting on with the job," a source claimed after the last three episodes of their docuseries aired Thursday, December 15. "Kate feels hurt and betrayed that Harry would do this to her too, especially as the pair used to be so close."

SHADY SIBLINGS? FANS THINK PRINCE HARRY & MEGHAN MARKLE DROPPED NETFLIX TRAILER TO OVERSHADOW PRINCE WILLIAM & KATE MIDDLETON'S BOSTON TRIP

OK! recently reported that Kate was left so enraged with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's claims that she's "hell-bent" on finally telling her side of the story after years of sitting in silence.