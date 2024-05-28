Goodbye, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry! Royal Family Scrubs Prince's 2016 Statement About His Wife From Website

Ouch! The royal family seemed to throw some shade at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle when they removed the prince's 2016 statement confirming his relationship with the actress, 42, from the website, Royal.uk.

In November 2016, Harry's communications secretary Jason Knauf released a rare statement about the "wave of abuse and harassment" Meghan endured after their romance went viral. The statement remained on the website in the years since, the but the link is no longer active, Newsweek reported.

The outlet reported that Wayback Machine, an internet archive site, was able to access the link on December 3, 2023, but not a week later on December 10, meaning that it was removed during that time period.