Prince Harry Will Not Meet With King Charles Due to 'His Majesty's 'Full' Schedule and 'Various Other Priorities'
It looks like Prince Harry and King Charles will not be reuniting in the U.K. after all.
After the California transplant, 39, touched down back home, it was revealed he will not see his father, who is currently battling cancer, his spokesperson confirmed.
"It unfortunately will not be possible due to His Majesty’s full program," the message read. "The Duke of course is understanding of his father’s diary of commitments and various other priorities and hopes to see him soon."
The 75-year-old recently got back to his royal duties after taking some time off due to his illness. Meanwhile, Harry is back in his home country to attend events surrounding the 10th anniversary of the Invictus Games.
There will be a panel on Tuesday, May 7, and a service at St Paul's Cathedral the following day, where Harry will give a reading and Homeland actor Damian Lewis will recite the Invictus poem.
As OK! previously reported, Harry flew back to see his father once he found out he was sick.
"I jumped on a plane and went to go see him as soon as I could," Harry told Good Morning America. "Look, I love my family. The fact that I was able to get on a plane and go and see him and spend any time with him, I’m grateful for that."
"I’ve got other trips planned that will take me through the U.K., or back to the U.K., and so I’ll stop in and see my family as much as I can," he added.
Prior to Charles' busy schedule, an insider claimed the father-son duo were planning on being together.
"Harry's priority when he comes to England is to see his dad. He is pretty focused on this," a source revealed. "It will be his first port of call when he comes off the plane, to try and spend as much time with King Charles so that they can build bridges and enjoy each other's company like before."
"Harry knows it will be awkward, but it's a time to put pride and differences to one side," the insider continued.
For his part, it hasn't been easy for Charles to adjust to his new normal.
"King Charles has endured a rocky time," British broadcaster Helena Chard stated. "However, he has proved himself to be a very strong, focused king … He is a huge force for good and stability … He has surprised many people who wrongly believed he would be a weak king."
"He finds it hard to reprimand when necessary," Chard alleged about his youngest son. "He is sad about situations involving his darling boy Harry. He hopes his sons will not make his final years a misery and is hopeful they will sort their differences out in time."