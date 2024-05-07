Prince Harry Will Not Meet With King Charles Due to 'His Majesty's 'Full' Schedule and 'Various Other Priorities'

It looks like Prince Harry and King Charles will not be reuniting in the U.K. after all.

After the California transplant, 39, touched down back home, it was revealed he will not see his father, who is currently battling cancer, his spokesperson confirmed.

"It unfortunately will not be possible due to His Majesty’s full program," the message read. "The Duke of course is understanding of his father’s diary of commitments and various other priorities and hopes to see him soon."