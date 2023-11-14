Prince Harry Is 'Tainting' Meghan Markle's Hollywood Brand
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are attempting to establish themselves in Tinseltown, but the couple's journey through the entertainment industry has been turbulent. In June, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex faced public criticism after the pair lost their multimillion-dollar contract with Spotify, and royal experts wonder if Harry is hurting Meghan's professional dreams.
American royal expert Kinsey Schofield discussed the Sussexes during a GB News interview. The podcaster referenced Richard Kay's recent comments claiming Harry is "tainting" Meghan's brand.
"This is a great point made by one of Princess Diana’s closest friends towards the end of her life,” Schofield said. “His name is Richard Kay, and he told Palace Confidential that the only thing standing in Meghan’s way of her big Hollywood comeback is Prince Harry.”
In April, Meghan signed with WME to focus on brand partnerships and her pivot into production, but her royal drama makes things difficult.
"He says it's harder for Meghan to launch her new career objectives amidst all of the royal rift headlines," the media personality noted. "And again, with all of this litigation, it's hard for Meghan to come out full force trying to promote The Tig."
"Everybody wants to focus on the relationship with Harry's family," she continued.
Aside from the royal schism, Harry's legal battle against the British press had a domino effect on the couple's lives.
"Harry became the first senior member of the royal family to testify in court in more than a century when he testified against the Daily Mirror. So we're likely going to see something similar in this instance," Schofield shared. "I honestly think that it's negative on the brand to be going full force like this, constantly fighting the past."
"When are you going to look forward to the future?" she concluded.
OK! previously reported journalist Jane Moore believes the Sussexes initially attempted to depict themselves as "persecuted lovers who fled the wicked royal kingdom in the pursuit of a happier life." However, the pair's sob story slowly began to work against them.
Moore later noted that the duke wanted to be seen as the "misunderstood Harry whose angelic wife was his rock after his dreadful family ostracized him."
The commentator suggested that the Sussexes should focus their attention on developing a platform comparable to American stars.
"[Meghan and Harry] decided to drop the constant virtue signaling and embrace what we always suspected Meghan craved all along — an A-list celebrity lifestyle funded by lucrative endorsements and favors from billionaires who want to be seen with someone famous," Moore explained.
Public relations expert Laura Perkes provided her expert opinion in regard to the duo's image.
“Harry and Meghan have built a reputation that they’re never going to be able to run away from, therefore the media and the public are always going to have a perception of the couple and the intention behind the decisions they make,” Perkes told an outlet.
