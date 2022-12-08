Royals Were Not Asked For Comments On Prince Harry & Meghan Markle's Bombshell Netflix Docuseries, Palace Claims
Despite Netflix and filmmaker insiders claiming they asked the royal family for comment on Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's bombshell docuseries, palaces sources are saying otherwise.
At the very beginning of Harry & Meghan, of which the first three episode were released on Thursday, December 8, a message flashed on the black screen that read, "Members of the Royal Family declined to comment on the content within this series."
However, an insider alleged to a news publication that neither Buckingham Palace, which represents King Charles III and Queen Consort Camilla, Kensington Palace, which represents Prince William and Kate Middleton, nor any members of the family were approached for comment on the couple's tell-all series.
Nevertheless, the source said that either way, there would be no comment on "any aspect" of the docuseries, in which Harry and Meghan dive into their time as senior working members of their royal family before they stepped back in 2020 and moved to California.
Regardless of the palace insider's claim, a source close to the filmmakers assured the publication: "I know that the filmmakers asked for comment."
In the couple's docuseries, Harry, 38, and Meghan, 41, share never-before-seen photos, videos and experiences with the audience, including when the royal proposed to the American actress and the red-headed prince's life in Africa after his mom, Princess Diana, was killed in a car crash in 1997.
Claiming he was "literally brought up" by a "second family," Harry took a swipe at the King's parenting style, as well as criticized the royals for failing to protect his wife when the U.K. tabloids went after her.
His relatives told him the harassment from the British tabloids was a "rite of passage" — despite the "race element" that only added to the backlash Meghan constantly received — as they also apparently asked Harry why the couple should receive "special treatment."
For her part, Meghan candidly admitted that she and Kate did not hit it off from the start, as their vast differences played a huge part in their inability to connect.
“I was a hugger and have always been a hugger. I didn’t realize that that was really jarring for a lot of Brits,” Meghan — who was born and raised in California — said while recounting her first time meeting Prince William's wife. “I guess I started to understand very quickly that the formality on the outside, carried through on the inside."