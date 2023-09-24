Usher Headlining 2024 Super Bowl Halftime Performance — See Fans' Divided Response

To promote the performance, Usher shared a series of ads, which included Kim Kardashian, Deion Sanders, Marshawn Lynch, Odell Beckham Jr. and a current version of Usher, telling a younger version of the star that he would be headlining the prestigious show.

In response to the thrilling message, fans shared their opinions in the comments section. While some were overjoyed, others thought the choice was lackluster.