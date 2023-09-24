Usher Headlining 2024 Super Bowl Halftime Performance — See Fans' Divided Response
Usher will be performing at the Super Bowl halftime show in 2024!
On Sunday, September 24, the R&B legend announced the exciting news via social media ahead of the highly anticipated February event.
To promote the performance, Usher shared a series of ads, which included Kim Kardashian, Deion Sanders, Marshawn Lynch, Odell Beckham Jr. and a current version of Usher, telling a younger version of the star that he would be headlining the prestigious show.
In response to the thrilling message, fans shared their opinions in the comments section. While some were overjoyed, others thought the choice was lackluster.
“This is going to be fire,” a supporter penned, while a second user added, “The kids are gonna hate this. 40-year-old me loves it.”
“So proud of you @usher!! This is going to be epic!!” a third person wrote, while a fourth joked, “Selling all my belongings to go to the show.”
However, many were confused by the decision.
One hater said, “Weird choice and unexpected but sure I guess,” while another asked, “Usher really?”
Someone else called the Grammy winner “Cringe,” while another stated, “Nobody asked for this.”
“This isn’t 2014 anymore what r u doing,” another user dissed, suggesting Usher headlining is behind the times.
As OK! previously reported, while the public may not be revved up to see Usher’s concert, some notable celebs are likely pumped as they attended his most recent tour.
In April, Kim partied hard alongside her friends Chris Appleton and Lukas Gage at Usher’s tour. The Kardashians star busted a move in a black leather ensemble on her Instagram Story and posted multiple videos of the musician on stage.
"Seriously one of the best concerts!!!" she said alongside a clip of Usher singing in a black leather jacket with a bedazzled skeleton.
At one point the 44-year-old went up to the reality TV icon and serenaded her as he said "What up Kim?"
At the end of the night, Kim raved about the show, saying, "Finally made it to see @usher but my girls are mad they aren’t here soooo I just have to come back with them ASAP."
Kim had such a great time she and sister Khloé Kardashian attended his show just a week later. This time it got a little rowdy as Usher gave one of the siblings’ friends a lap dance, to which Khloé began rubbing the father-of-four’s abs.
The Kardashians were not the only ones to attend the popular concert. Keke Palmer also went to Usher’s Las Vegas residency in July.
However, her visit created a shocking rift between her and baby daddy Darius Jackson.
While at the concert, Keke wore a black bodysuit under a sheer black dress showing off her stunning curves. While she looked incredible and danced alongside Usher, Darius decided to shame the mom-of-one for her clothing choice, tweeting, "It’s the outfit tho.. you a mom."