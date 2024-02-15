Usher Admits TLC's Chilli Rejected His Proposal During Early 2000s Romance: 'I Really Did Love That Girl'

"If I am to be honest, I was her No. 1 fan, and she was my superstar," Usher gushed over Chilli, 53, whom he dated from 2001 until 2004. "At the age of 8, I put her poster on my wall and said, ‘Man that girl is so beautiful. One day I’m going to meet her.'"

However, the "Yeah!" artist's intense love for the "Scrubs" singer wasn't enough. "I was a young man, and she had very specific rules that didn’t work for me," he recalled

"We were missing each other. I really did want to have a different type of relationship where she was there with me, and she couldn't be. She didn't believe that I was actually in love with her as much as I was," Usher said.