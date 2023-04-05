TLC's Chilli Raves About Boyfriend Matthew Lawrence As Romance Heats Up: 'He's Perfect For Me'
Going strong! TLC's Rozonda "Chilli" Thomas couldn't help but gush over her boyfriend, Matthew Lawrence, during a recent event.
The singer, 52, who started dating Lawrence, 43, in November 2022, feels like their connection is stronger than ever.
"I love everything about him," she shared in a new interview. "I love him and I like him, and that's important. That is so important. You know what I mean? I like everything about him, every little thing."
"I mean, he's perfect for me," she added.
The musical artist also described why their romance has moved at a fast pace. "You know, isn't that just the chemistry," she shared. "It's not forced. It's real. You know? It's very real."
As OK! previously reported, the two went Instagram official over New Year's Eve weekend, and Chilli's rep later confirmed the news.
"I've been with Chilli since 2005 and I've never seen her this in love," Christal Jordan said. "She is glowing. They are really cute together."
Since then, the duo haven't been shy about making it known how they feel about one another.
The actor, who split from Cheryl Burke last year, is also excited to potentially start a family with Chilli.
“I hope. … That’s what we’re trying to do,” the Boy Meets World alum told Entertainment Tonight.
"Life is always a surprise," he continued. "My life is in a complete bloom right now. I get to spend time with an amazing woman like Chilli. I've never gotten to be able to experience that kind of relationship before, so it's quite special. She's a really, really special human being. I wish more people on the planet were like her. We'd be much better off."
The handsome hunk also shared why he and Chilli get along.
"She's just got, you know, her morals and her values. The way she treats her family. She loves my family, so important. We get along. We'll talk on the phone and she's like, 'My mom's calling me.' I'm like, 'Go get it. I know how important that is.' Same thing like my mom calls me. It's not like, 'Why are you talking to your mom?!' It's like, 'Oh, your mom. Go talk to your mom,' you know?" he said.
The cute couple recently posted a video of Chilli dancing with Matthew's brothers, Joey and Andrew Lawrence. "Outside shenanigans wit my fam!! 🕺🏻🕺🏻🕺🏻💃🏻," Matthew captioned the fun clip.
