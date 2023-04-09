Chilli Raves About Her 'Happy' Relationship With Matthew Lawrence: 'It’s Real And There Is Nothing Fake About It'
Chilli and Matthew Lawrence are still going strong! While attending an event this week, the TLC member gushed over her new boo.
The “No Scrubs” singer and the Boy Meets World actor began dating in late 2022 after reconnecting on a flight.
"It’s real and there is nothing fake about it," she spilled to a news outlet. "I’m here with him because I wanna be and he wants to be. We’re just so happy, we really are. I honestly didn’t think that I would experience what I’m experiencing now and I was OK with that."
The musician added she was never someone who relied on relationships in the past, though she admitted, "He has changed everything, the way I look at relationships. It’s so different."
When the brunette beauty was asked if the couple was thinking about saying "I do," the 52-year-old giggled, adding, "We’re still in the beginning stages so we’ll see."
The ‘90s heartthrob recently recounted the beginning of the pair’s romance to a news outlet.
"Really it was [this] flight [we were on together] talking, and then afterwards saying, 'Hey, you know what? Let’s keep in contact,'" he spilled.
Lawrence went on to rave about his new girlfriend, saying their connection is "really, really special."
"My life is in complete bloom right now. I get to spend time with an amazing woman like Chilli," he continued. "I’ve never gotten to be able to experience that kind of relationship before."
As OK! previously reported, the couple gave their fans some hilarious content recently when they posted a dancing video with the Mrs. Doubtfire alum’s brothers, Joey Lawrence and Andrew Lawrence.
The Pennsylvania native captioned the March 28 upload, "Outside shenanigans wit my fam!! 🕺🏻🕺🏻🕺🏻💃🏻."
Fans could not get enough of the adorable foursome as they reminisced on their favorite childhood stars.
"The fact that Chilli is dating Matthew Lawrence and just be out here with the Lawrence Bros. is so random and adorable, lmao," a user penned alongside the clip, while another commented, "Omg!!! Teenage Me Is Losing It!"
