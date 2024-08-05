'He Was Just Rude': Ben Affleck Named as One of Australian Journalist's Worst Interviews
Australian journalist Sarah Ferguson didn't bite her tongue when asked to detail some of her worst interviews, confessing her 2023 chat with Ben Affleck was "quite high up on the list."
According to Ferguson — who is not to be confused with Prince Andrew's ex-wife of the same name — the actor, 51, seemed annoyed during the chat, and his rambling answers about his movie Air were so bad that only four of them were aired to the public.
"He was just rude, not interested, going through the motions," she spilled in a new interview.
Her response doesn't come as a huge surprise given that the dad-of-three has admitted he's a private person who sees interviews "as land mines, where if you say one wrong thing, your career might be over."
In a previous talk with The Hollywood Reporter, the movie star recalled "a really painful experience where I did an interview where I was really vulnerable" during a 2021 appearance on The Howard Stern Show, but he felt the media twisted his words to say "the opposite of what I meant."
At the time, the Oscar winner followed now-estranged wife Jennifer Lopez's advice.
"So she tells me today, 'Relax, be yourself. Have fun. You're actually a fun guy who is real and genuine and you just seem so serious.' Do I seem serious? But as in many things, she's really right," he confessed. "And she loves me. She's looking out for me. She's trying to help me. So it's like, maybe I ought to f------ listen to her."
These days, Affleck is left to his own devices, as he and the singer, 55, are reportedly headed for a divorce.
As OK! reported, the duo put the California home they shared on the market, and the Boston native recently purchased a $20.5 million pad in Pacific Palisades, Calif. for himself.
"Ben really likes his new home and feels hopeful about the change. He wanted to move and be closer to [ex-wife] Jen Garner and their kids to make co-parenting easier," one source told a news outlet. "It’s been a hard time for him, but he’s continuing to make his well-being and his family a priority."
Though neither of the stars have commented on the breakup buzz, one source claimed, "they finalized the divorce papers with her a month ago, but are waiting for the right time to drop them."
"At that time, they will release a joint statement that will say how they have much love for each other and how they fought to make it work, but couldn't," the confidante confessed. "Honestly, in the end they could not come to a compromise. What they had before is gone and they have both accepted it."
