'Best Christian Ever': Donald Trump Co-Defendant Jenna Ellis Slams Ex-Prez for Affair With Stormy Daniels
Jenna Ellis appears to be doing everything she can to prove she is no longer in Donald Trump's corner.
The conservative lawyer, who previously worked for the 77-year-old and is a co-defendant in his Georgia case, took to X to slam the embattled ex-prez, far-right political activist Laura Loomer and Donald Trump Jr. in a scathing post shared on Thursday, November 16.
After Loomer dubbed Ellis a "disloyal harlot" and predicted she would "go to h---," the disgraced attorney hit back.
"No mention though of Jr’s divorce, his girlfriend’s divorce from Gavin Newsom, or The Best Christian Ever scr--ing a porn star while his third wife was pregnant," Ellis posted to X, referring to Donald's alleged affair with Stormy Daniels.
"Apparently true Christianity is not based on belief in Christ as Lord, but rather belief in Donald Trump as Savior, King, and next President!" she added. "Repent and trust the 27-D chess, guys… personnel picks WILL be better this time!"
In a follow-up post to a commenter, Ellis again slammed Loomer as "genuinely insane."
"And it’s worth pointing that out since apparently she’s consistently been considered and recommended for actual WH roles," she continued. "Absolutely bonkers."
As OK! previously reported, Ellis was charged alongside the former POTUS and 17 other co-defendants in connection with efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 election in Georgia. The lawyer pleaded guilty to one count of aiding and abetting false statements and writings.
She's since dropped several bombshells about the Trump administration, including her claim that Donald did not intend to leave the White House after losing the election in 2020.
She alleged that White House aide Dan Scavino told her in a "kind of excited" tone that the president didn't care that their attempts to challenge the results of the vote had been unsuccessful.
"He said ‘Well, the boss’, meaning President Trump — and everyone understood ‘the boss,’ that’s what we all called him — he said, ‘The boss is not going to leave under any circumstances. We are just going to stay in power,'" Ellis recalled of the alleged conversation.
"I said to him, ‘Well, it doesn’t quite work that way, you realize?’" she added at the time. "And he said, ‘We don’t care.'"
The 45th president of the United States is currently facing a total of 91 felony counts across four indictments.
His first trial is set to begin on March 4, 2024.