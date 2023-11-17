'Best Christian Ever': Donald Trump Co-Defendant Jenna Ellis Slams Ex-Prez for Affair With Stormy Daniels

She alleged that White House aide Dan Scavino told her in a "kind of excited" tone that the president didn't care that their attempts to challenge the results of the vote had been unsuccessful.

"He said ‘Well, the boss’, meaning President Trump — and everyone understood ‘the boss,’ that’s what we all called him — he said, ‘The boss is not going to leave under any circumstances. We are just going to stay in power,'" Ellis recalled of the alleged conversation.

"I said to him, ‘Well, it doesn’t quite work that way, you realize?’" she added at the time. "And he said, ‘We don’t care.'"

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!