Kari Lake Gushes Joe Rogan Is 'Brave' for Claiming It Appeared 'Real Fraud' Took Place in Her Arizona Election
Failed Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake applauded Joe Rogan after the controversial podcast host voiced his suspicions that election fraud had taken place in her Arizona election.
"How much election fraud do you think is real? Because I don’t think it’s zero," he told guest Patrick Bet-David on a recent installment of "The Joe Rogan Experience" podcast. "I think we could all agree it’s not zero. And we know that these voting machines can be f----- with. And we know that there’s some irregularities."
"All that — the Kari Lake stuff in Arizona that they’re trying to dismiss. It doesn’t look like that’s invalid," he continued. "It looks like there’s real fraud there. It looks like there’s some real shenanigans there. At the very least, there was voting machines that weren’t working properly. And it seems very suspicious that a lot of them were in Republican areas."
On Friday, August 4, Lake took to Twitter to heap praise on Rogan and Bet-David for their support.
"People are waking up. 62% of Americans believe there is fraud in our elections," she wrote alongside a video from the podcast. "Arizonans witnessed it firsthand in November. And @joerogan & @patrickbetdavid are brave enough to speak the truths that the pravda press doesn't want the public to hear."
Lake yet again gushed over Rogan and Bet-David's conversation on Tuesday, August 8, penning: "This is the power of Independent Media."
"The Pravda Press has done everything possible to bury the truth about what happened on Election Day in Maricopa County," she continued. "But one brave man with a podcast just told our story to an audience of 11 million people."
Lake lost the election for Arizona governor in 2022, but has yet to concede. Instead, she challenged the results and requested a new election take place.
However, Judge Peter A. Thompson argued the former journalist had been unable to prove that Maricopa County had not properly verified the signatures on mail-in ballots and dismissed the case earlier this year.