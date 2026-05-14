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Rudy Giuliani Had a 'Very Significant Spiritual Experience' While in a Coma

pic of Rudy Giuliani.
Source: MEGA

Disgraced former NYC mayor Rudy Giuliani detailed a vivid and 'signficant spiritual experience' he had while in a recent coma.

May 14 2026, Published 3:22 p.m. ET

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Former NYC mayor and disgraced, disbarred lawyer Rudy Giuliani revealed that he had a "very, very significant spiritual experience" while in a brief coma in May.

The 81-year-old shared the details during his first video broadcast on Lindell TV since his hospitalization for a severe case of viral pneumonia.

Giuliani described being "out of it" and equated the experience to a vivid dream in which he was standing in a line headed for a "trial by St. Peter.”

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image of Peter J. Powers passed away in 2016 of complications from lung cancer.
Source: mega

Peter J. Powers passed away in 2016 of complications from lung cancer.

In the dream, he said he witnessed an intervention by his own late lifelong friend and former top aide, Peter J. Powers, who passed away in 2016 of complications from lung cancer.

“I also had a very, very significant spiritual experience at a time in which I was in a state of like … out of it. I would equate it to a dream of my being on line headed for, I can’t say headed for heaven, headed for a trial by St. Peter,” Giuliani described.

“There was a very significant intervention by my Peter, I have my own Peter… Peter J. Powers, my friend, of my lifetime,” he said.

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image of He spoke to a hospital priest regarding the vision and noted he plans to share more details later.
Source: MEGA

He spoke to a hospital priest regarding the vision and noted he plans to share more details later.

“Peter said some very significant words, and I made sure, as soon as I woke up, I started telling people and recorded it in part,” he revealed, adding that his son, Andrew, recorded his memories of the dream at his bedside in Florida.

He spoke to a hospital priest regarding the vision and noted he plans to share more details later.

“I don't want to embellish it, and I don’t want to deny what was there,” he said.

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image of Giuliani was hospitalized in critical condition in Florida on May 3.
Source: MEGA

Giuliani was hospitalized in critical condition in Florida on May 3.

Giuliani was hospitalized in critical condition in Florida on May 3 due to a severe lung infection. At one point, his condition was severe enough that a priest was called to administer Last Rites.

He slipped into a brief coma and was placed on mechanical ventilation before stabilizing and breathing on his own.

His spokesperson indicated the pneumonia was complicated by restrictive airway disease, stemming from Giuliani’s exposure to toxic dust during the September 11, 2001, terrorist attacks.

“It is very nice to be back … I’ve been away about a week and a few days. I had pneumonia, and I was in the hospital. I’m going to tell you all about it, not all right away,” Giuliani said.

image of Giuliani was officially disbarred in 2024 from practicing law in both New York State and Washington, D.C.
Source: MEGA

Giuliani was officially disbarred in 2024 from practicing law in both New York State and Washington, D.C.

“I'm in the middle of making a very, very full and complete recovery. Today, I did physical exercise, walked up and down stairs, and walked all around. I feel 100 percent, but I'm probably not,” he added.

Giuliani was officially disbarred in 2024 from practicing law in both New York State and Washington, D.C., following his extensive efforts to spread false claims and subvert the results of the 2020 presidential election.

Once celebrated as a prominent federal prosecutor and "America's Mayor" after the September 11 attacks, his professional status suffered a precipitous downfall due to repeated ethical and legal violations.

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