Rumer Willis Proudly Embracing Her 'Mama Curves,' Shows Off Body 1 Year After Giving Birth: Photos

"Leaning in to my mama curves in the jungle 🦜. It’s been a journey of continuous curiosity and growth to see how much room and acceptance I can give my body as it continues to shift and transform after birthing a little human," she captioned a Monday, April 22, Instagram upload.

"I hope to continue feeling in my loving of myself in all the many shapes and sizes it will come in so I can show my daughter what unconditional self love and acceptance looks like. ✨," added the star, 35, who posed in a bikini top and sarong while seemingly on vacation.