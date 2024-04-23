Rumer Willis Proudly Embracing Her 'Mama Curves,' Shows Off Body 1 Year After Giving Birth: Photos
Just a few days after Rumer Willis marked daughter Louetta's first birthday, the actress celebrated herself for embracing how her body has changed since becoming a mother.
"Leaning in to my mama curves in the jungle 🦜. It’s been a journey of continuous curiosity and growth to see how much room and acceptance I can give my body as it continues to shift and transform after birthing a little human," she captioned a Monday, April 22, Instagram upload.
"I hope to continue feeling in my loving of myself in all the many shapes and sizes it will come in so I can show my daughter what unconditional self love and acceptance looks like. ✨," added the star, 35, who posed in a bikini top and sarong while seemingly on vacation.
Bijou Phillips left a few fire emojis in the comments section, while Willis' boyfriend and baby daddy, Derek Richard Thomas, wrote, "So beautiful ❤️🔥🙌."
"You are perfectly perfect just as you are ❤️," one fan said, while another raved, "Gorgeous mama!"
The Once Upon a Time in Hollywood star marked her little one's birthday by sharing a new photo of the tot as well as snaps from the baby's first 365 days on earth.
In a tribute post, Willis gushed, "This last year with you has been the best year of my life."
"Lou, I have never known a love like yours. You are the most delicious, most beautiful, smartest, funniest, sweetest girl I know. I can’t believe you choose me to be your mama oh my goodness," she gushed. "Every day you grow and learn more and you are my greatest teacher and my deepest love.You are a gift to every one you meet and your smile is almost blinding it’s so magical. Your laugh is my favorite sound in the whole wide world. Your tiny kisses are the best thing to wake up to. I love you so deep in my bones my tiny daughter. I can’t wait to see what this next year brings!!"
Willis also gave a shout out to her mom, Demi Moore, "for being the best Ya Ya" and mentioned sisters Scout and Tallulah Willis, half-sisters Mabel and Evelyn, stepmom Emma Heming and dad Bruce Willis.
Bruce and Demi's eldest daughter also thanked her beau for "the greatest gift of my life," declaring their daughter "is so lucky to have you as her papa."
Rumer wrote a message to a few other people before raving over her mini-me once more: "To my little squambo, scooby lou, my twin, my 🔥 firey [sic] Aries wonder kid, my best friend and partner in crime I love you more everyday and I am so grateful for you."
The Dancing With the Stars alum began dating Derek in 2022.