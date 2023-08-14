Rumer Willis Strips Down to Flaunt Postpartum Figure, Dishes on Newfound Love for Her Body: Photo

As she mentioned, the Empire alum has struggled with body image in the past, and in 2021, she responded to those who called her out for appearing thinner than usual.

"After the barrage of some really inappropriate comments left on my pic I posted yesterday I was left really bummed cause I was really enjoying the silly pics I took," she explained. "It was a weird angle that even made me feel like I looked smaller than I do in real life. Even though you may think it’s your job or even your right to leave your unfiltered thoughts or judgements about my body for me and others to read…it’s not."