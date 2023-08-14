Rumer Willis Strips Down to Flaunt Postpartum Figure, Dishes on Newfound Love for Her Body: Photo
Rumer Willis is proud of the body that helped her become a mother — which is why she's flaunting it on social media!
Four months after the actress and boyfriend Derek Richard Thomas welcomed daughter Louetta, the mom-of-one took to Instagram to showcase her figure sans clothes and discuss how she's finally fully confident in her skin.
"This body of mine made a human from scratch…and she looks and feels a little different now but I am truly in awe everyday when I look at my daughter and see her smile or look at her perfect face and tiny toes and the way her eyes light up when she wakes up in the morning and recognizes my face. She is the love of my life," Willis gushed, then admitting she once cared too much about her physique.
"This body of mine that I spent so many years trying to shape and mold into what I thought was desirable or made me feel good in clothes, is a little softer and rounder and jiggly and different and that’s ok, more than ok. it’s kind of amazing because I grew a person inside of it. This little being that I love with a fierceness and wonder that reaches new levels everyday. I know my body is still readjusting, but whatever shape it ends up in I am just grateful for all that it did and continues to do," she continued.
"In the ongoing process of transformation, I am grateful for every twist and turn. The most profound beauty I’ve ever felt in myself emerges from remembering daily, to not reject these parts of me, but just embrace and give them such deep gratitude," she concluded. "Thank you to the lovely team at @suryabymartha for helping me take a moment to take care of this mom bod #hotmomsclub."
As she mentioned, the Empire alum has struggled with body image in the past, and in 2021, she responded to those who called her out for appearing thinner than usual.
"After the barrage of some really inappropriate comments left on my pic I posted yesterday I was left really bummed cause I was really enjoying the silly pics I took," she explained. "It was a weird angle that even made me feel like I looked smaller than I do in real life. Even though you may think it’s your job or even your right to leave your unfiltered thoughts or judgements about my body for me and others to read…it’s not."