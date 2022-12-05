Rumer Willis Reveals Major Holiday Hair Upgrade As Romance With New Beau Heats Up
Brunette beauty!
After more than a year of rocking ravishing red locks, it seems model Rumer Willis has gone back to brunette, sporting a dramatic new ‘do just in time for the changing seasons.
On Sunday, December 4, Willis, the daughter of acting legends Bruce Willis and Demi Moore, took to Instagram with a sweet snap flaunting her brand new chestnut-colored curls, taking time to thank her stylist for her refreshed winter look.
“Decided to take my 🍓 🌹 locks and turn them into a tasty shade of 🍫🍪 for fall with the help of my incredible hair queen @alchemistamber,” Willis, 34, wrote to her nearly 1 million followers.
RUMER WILLIS POSTS ABOUT SUPPORTIVE & 'HEALING' PARTNERS AMID ROMANCE WITH MUSICIAN DEREK RICHARD THOMAS
“I’m so delighted that I have the freedom to play with color because I take such good care of my hair and take @nutrafol everyday,” continued the star, who has long served as an official partner to the hair supplement brands. “My hair is the longest and healthiest It’s been in years, don’t let the curls deceive you my hair is deceptively long.”
Willis’ new look comes weeks after she hinted at her romance with beau Derek Richard Thomas, posting a powerful quote about "healing" partners as whispers of their since-confirmed romance made headlines.
"Gentle reminder that the person you are in a relationship with is going to trigger your wounds and you are going to trigger theirs," read the post, shared to Willis’ Instagram story on November 12. "You're in a collaborative healing project."
Just days after uploading this emotional message, Willis and Thomas seemingly took their romance to the next level, confirming their love on Instagram.
In the photos posted to Willis' page, the pair appear loved-up while enjoying a day out in nature, sharing a kiss on the cheek and the lips.
RUMER WILLIS SHOWS OFF 'HANDSOME' BOYFRIEND DEREK RICHARD THOMAS AS HE DECLARES HIS 'LOVE' FOR THE STAR ON INSTAGRAM
First romantically linked back in July, the adorable images marked the first time the duo had publicly acknowledged their romance, one that has been widely speculated over during the past several months.