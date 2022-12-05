Rumer Willis Reveals Major Holiday Hair Upgrade As Romance With New Beau Heats Up

Brunette beauty!

After more than a year of rocking ravishing red locks, it seems model Rumer Willis has gone back to brunette, sporting a dramatic new ‘do just in time for the changing seasons.

On Sunday, December 4, Willis, the daughter of acting legends Bruce Willis and Demi Moore, took to Instagram with a sweet snap flaunting her brand new chestnut-colored curls, taking time to thank her stylist for her refreshed winter look.