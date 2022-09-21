Locking Lips! Rumer Willis Passionately Kisses Boyfriend Derek Richard Thomas During NYC Shopping Date

In the recently released photos, Willis let her curly auburn hair loose while pairing a patterned blue and white T-shirt dress with her go-to denim vans and white crew socks.

Thomas also showed off his brunette hair as he wore it down while sporting a plain white collared short-sleeve shirt and a pair of black slacks. The musician accessorized with a crossbody bag and black boots.

The couple looked absolutely adorable as they held hands and took turns holding their shopping bags throughout the duration of their stroll.